JEFFREY KITINGAN SURVIVES COVID-19, GETS DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL – EVEN AS PAS VP IDRIS AHMAD TESTS POSITIVE

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the hospital at about 1pm Saturday (Jan 16).

Jeffrey and his wife, Datin Seri Cecilia Kitingan, who also tested positive for the virus on Jan 3, were allowed to return home after almost two weeks of treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) here from Jan 4.

Jeffrey thanked the medical team who treated them, State Health Department Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, QEH Director Dr William Gotulis, Infectious Disease Unit Chief Dr Lee Heng Gee as well as all hospital staff who cared for them.

He also thanked his friends, families, supporters and all well-wishers.

“Most importantly, I am grateful for the job well done by our frontliners who have been working tirelessly, sacrificing their time and energy in this war against Covid-19,” he said. ANN

PAS veep Idris Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has tested positive for Covid-19 after becoming a close contact to a party member from Kelantan.

A PAS leader had confirmed with Malaysiakini that a viral message spread through social media about Idris’ diagnosis was true.

“Legitimate,” the leader, who declined to be named, said when asked about the viral message.

The viral message, which appeared to be written by Idris himself, said he had been told by Health Ministry officials that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The message also said Idris was a close contact of a party member from Kelantan who had attended a Perlis PAS event on the night of Jan 7.

On Jan 9, the PAS central committee held a meeting in its headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was chaired by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. Also in attendance were several main PAS leaders such as PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Moktar, Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yaakob and Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

It is understood that all the PAS leaders who attended that meeting will undergo the swab test.

In recent days, a number of politicians have tested positive for Covid-19 including Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, and the Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun.  MKINI

