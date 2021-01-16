JEFFREY KITINGAN SURVIVES COVID-19, GETS DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL – EVEN AS PAS VP IDRIS AHMAD TESTS POSITIVE

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has tested positive for Covid-19 after becoming a close contact to a party member from Kelantan.
A PAS leader had confirmed with Malaysiakini that a viral message spread through social media about Idris’ diagnosis was true.
“Legitimate,” the leader, who declined to be named, said when asked about the viral message.
The viral message, which appeared to be written by Idris himself, said he had been told by Health Ministry officials that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The message also said Idris was a close contact of a party member from Kelantan who had attended a Perlis PAS event on the night of Jan 7.
On Jan 9, the PAS central committee held a meeting in its headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur.
The meeting was chaired by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. Also in attendance were several main PAS leaders such as PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Moktar, Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yaakob and Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.
It is understood that all the PAS leaders who attended that meeting will undergo the swab test.
In recent days, a number of politicians have tested positive for Covid-19 including Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, and the Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
.