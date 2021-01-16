JEFFREY KITINGAN SURVIVES COVID-19, GETS DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL – EVEN AS PAS VP IDRIS AHMAD TESTS POSITIVE

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the hospital at about 1pm Saturday (Jan 16).

Jeffrey and his wife, Datin Seri Cecilia Kitingan, who also tested positive for the virus on Jan 3, were allowed to return home after almost two weeks of treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) here from Jan 4.

Jeffrey thanked the medical team who treated them, State Health Department Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, QEH Director Dr William Gotulis, Infectious Disease Unit Chief Dr Lee Heng Gee as well as all hospital staff who cared for them.

He also thanked his friends, families, supporters and all well-wishers.

“Most importantly, I am grateful for the job well done by our frontliners who have been working tirelessly, sacrificing their time and energy in this war against Covid-19,” he said. ANN

