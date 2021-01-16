ANOTHER OUTBREAK AT TOP GLOVE: WORKERS FROM 4 FACTORIES – KLANG, SHAH ALAM, PORT DICKSON & KULIM – TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Covid-19 cases in 4 Top Glove facilities, company confirms

THE world’s largest glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd today confirmed a Covid-19 outbreak in four of its facilities.

“Top Glove reports that some of our employees in four of our factories have recently tested positive for Covid-19,” the group said in a statement.

It added that all employees at its Port Dickson facility had undergone screening on January 14, and affected workers were now under quarantine.

“Foreign workers under quarantine are in designated quarantine quarters, while Malaysian staff are undergoing the quarantine period at home,” it said.

The group is also making arrangements to conduct mass screening at its factory in Sg Puloh, Klang.

“For another two facilities where there have been some cases, in Kulim and in Shah Alam, contact tracing and screening of close contacts are underway, regardless of whether or not the employees are displaying symptoms,” it said.

“All related costs for employees, both foreign and local, will be borne by Top Glove,” it added.

Primary contacts of all positive employees in the past 14 days have been identified, quarantined and were slated to undergo subsequent tests before they were permitted to return to work.

All areas including living quarters and company vehicles where the affected individuals were present have also been thoroughly disinfected.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders we are doing our utmost to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of our employees, and to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Top Glove said.

It added that the group’s board of directors was closely monitoring the situation and in constant communication with the management team over the latest developments of the situation.

“Top Glove reiterates the health and safety of its employees is a top priority,” it said.

The group recently came under fire after the Labour Department found the company’s workers dormitories in poor condition.

Apart from that, the Teratai cluster, one of the country’s largest, was linked to its facilities in Klang.

On December 14, Top Glove confirmed one of its employees died from complications linked to Covid-19.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.