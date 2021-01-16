INI KAH MCO? INI KAH ‘EMERGENCY’? MUHYIDDIN REGIME SHOWS ITS INCOMPETENCE – SHOCK CROWDS JAM UP PUTRAJAYA – AS UMNO, WHICH IS PART OF THE PN GOVT, OFFERS ‘FREE FROZEN CHICKEN’

Putrajaya district police chief Mohd Fadzil Ali said the organisers did not get the approval of the police and Putrajaya is currently under the movement control order (MCO).
“The free frozen chicken distribution programme was done using a drive-through, first-come-first-served concept, and this caused a traffic jam and a gathering of many people at the location of the programme.
“The results of police checks found that physical distancing is very difficult to practise in such a crowd and the public and organisers failed to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said in a statement today.
He said the organisers were compounded under Section 22(B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which lists the general offences under the Act.
The police will not compromise in enforcing the law throughout the MCO, Mohd Fadzil said.
As such, he advised the public to comply with the SOP, and for those who have any information or questions, he said they can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline or the nearest police station.
It was reported that Precinct 9, Putrajaya, became congested on Thursday evening due to the “free frozen chicken distribution” programme which was organised by Putrajaya Umno Youth.
Pictures of the congestion such as cars and people on motorcycles lining up for the free frozen chicken went viral on social media. This had sparked concern from netizens over a new Covid-19 cluster. MKINI