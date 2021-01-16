INI KAH MCO? INI KAH ‘EMERGENCY’? MUHYIDDIN REGIME SHOWS ITS INCOMPETENCE – SHOCK CROWDS JAM UP PUTRAJAYA – AS UMNO, WHICH IS PART OF THE PN GOVT, OFFERS ‘FREE FROZEN CHICKEN’

PUTRAJAYA ― The police have issued a compound to the organiser of the free frozen chicken drive-through event, as the programme was held without the approval of the authorities.

Putrajaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the compound was issued under Section 22 (B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 which is an offence under Regulation 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

He said police received preliminary information about the programme held yesterday and had issued a letter informing the organiser that approval has not been given by the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) as the district has been imposed the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

“The frozen chicken distributed free on first come first serve basis had resulted in a traffic congestion as people had thronged the location,” he said in a statement today.

Checks by police found that physical distancing was difficult to implement among the crowd and the standard operating procedures (SOP) were not adhered to by the organisers and public members.

He said police would not compromise with anyone in enforcing the law during the MCO period.

“The public is advised to always comply with all instructions and SOPs that have been set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Yesterday photographs of a massive gathering as people thronged a location at Precinct 9 to get free frozen chicken in a programme organised by Putrajaya Umno Youth, went viral on social media. – Bernama

Cops skewer organisers of Putrajaya Umno’s ‘free chicken’ gathering

