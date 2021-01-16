CHIEF MINISTERS & MBs TO KEEP THEIR POWERS DESPITE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ – BUT ASSEMBLIES CAN ONLY MEET WHEN THE AGONG IN CONSULTATION WITH THE RESPECTIVE SULTANS & GOVERNORS GREEN LIGHT THE DATE

THE executive powers of the chief minister and those of the state exco remain under the emergency rule, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang Chief Minister said this was disclosed during a National Security Council meeting today on the emergency.

“However, the state legislative assembly will not be able to meet until a time to be determined by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the sultans of each state or the governors,” said Chow in a statement today after the meeting.

Chow noted the emergency powers granted to the prime minister were to manage the Covid-19 better and the public did not want to see any action that will undermine the parliamentary democracy of the country.

“The emergency should also be used to review the strategy and approach used during this time in the fight against the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

On Tuesday Muhyiddin Yassin told the nation that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the proclamation of emergency by Putrajaya in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic until August 1.

He announced that Parliament would be suspended during this time.

Before Muhyiddin’s address to the nation, comptroller of the royal household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement that the Agong consented to declaring a state of emergency as the number of daily Covid-19 cases had risen to four digits, which pushed the healthcare system to a breaking point.

“His Majesty has given his consent for the proclamation of emergency to be implemented as a proactive measure to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His Majesty also consented to the period of emergency implementation until August 1, 2021 or until an earlier date when the daily Covid-19 positive cases can be controlled and lowered effectively,” the statement said.

