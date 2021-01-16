MCO or CMCO…please be clearer

It turns out that the currently enforced MCO is not as strict as the one at the start of the pandemic.

Was told by a friend in KL that it’s basically the same as just a CMCO. Offices and businesses are opened as usual. The only difference was that food need to be tapaued and there were roadblocks again. Guess, I shouldn’t have left KL and instead work as normal. I could have easily use a letter from my boss to get through the roadblocks. That day I actually thought everything is going to be closed down like during the first MCO. Asked for my boss’ permission to run off to the East Coast to avoid going crazy alone in my room and she said okay. Sigh….I wish they had made it clearer with their announcements. Say la it’s CMCO instead of MCO. Now I’m stuck here in the East Coast. Luckily, my boss told me that I can continue working from home over here. She doesn’t want me to risk kena saman for trying to cross state borders to get back to KL. Anyway, if people could still go about and mingle at their work places, what’s then the point of the lockdown? People can still kena Covid-19 in their offices, I think. Now I’m begining to wonder if it’s not that strict, why do they need the State of Emergency. By right they should make it stricter than the first MCO because based on the number of daily cases and deaths now, it’s much worse than back then when Covid-19 hit the country. Now even Ikea and Habib Jewels are opened. Just sell online cannot ka? Anyway, do people still want to buy furniture and jewellery during a lockdown? Too much money, is’ it? I thought everyone suffering and don’t have money now. Well, maybe having the lockdown and State of Emergency is what really matter rather than really curbing Covid-19. Maybe some people have decided that having this Covid-19 could be useful for something as it’s a good excuse to get what they wanted. Don’t know lah. I just hope we can end this nightmare as soon as possible. And I want to go back to my office too.

http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

Family tested positive at wit’s end as health ministry ignores them even after 6 days

PETALING JAYA: With the number of Covid-19 cases in the country at four digits daily and the healthcare system stretched to its limits, many Malaysians who tested positive have been forced to wait for a call from the health ministry for days.

A civil servant, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed anxiety over the long wait for the ministry’s updates, as over half of the family members have tested positive so far.

“My boss took the initiative to get me to do a swab test after my spouse tested positive. When I was found positive, my boss arranged for my relatives and children to also do the test.

“Some relatives tested positive too, but the health ministry still has not called,” the government servant told FMT.

“I understand that they are overloaded with cases, but we are stuck.”

Having waited six days for the phone to ring, the family is at a loss at what to do. They have not received any pink wristbands or any other indication to show that they had to be quarantined, despite reporting themselves through the MySejahtera mobile app.

Even worse, the children in the house have also begun to exhibit symptoms, but the family is still awaiting their test results. Only the civil servant’s spouse has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“I want to bring my children to hospital but since we don’t have the results, I don’t know what to do. I just want advice or some sort of guideline. We all live under the same roof and it’s not impossible for all of us in this house to turn out positive.”

The government worker added that public hospitals have been of no help as the family was only advised to call 999 if anyone showed severe symptoms of Covid-19.

For now, the family has resorted to asking friends to help buy medicines to treat those who are ill.

“Why is it that when I tested positive, the health ministry did not call the rest of my family in to take the swab test? Why did we have to take the initiative ourselves?

“What about those who cannot afford these tests? As it is, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test costs about RM250 per person.”

FMT previously reported a similar case, where a family of six in Petaling Jaya had not received a call from the health ministry for days after testing positive.

They only got a response after they threatened to sue if anyone died. Even then, only two elderly members of the family were admitted to hospital.

Yesterday, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged those awaiting a call from ministry officials to report themselves via MySejahtera, advising them to carry out the symptom monitoring assessment in the app for 10 consecutive days.

Users registered as positive cases at the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre would also be able to receive notifications via SMS and via MySejahtera.

“If the user has symptoms, the information will continue to be channelled to the Covid-19 Assessment Centre and the user will be contacted by a health worker for further evaluation,” he had said.

FMT is still awaiting comments from the health ministry. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Kota Baru hospital running out of blood

Raja Perempuan Zainab II hospital director Dr Selasawati Ghazali is encouraging potential blood donors to come to the hospital, where supplies are running critically low. – EPA pic, January 16, 2021.

THE blood supply at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital is now at critical levels and can only last for up to three days, said hospital director Dr Selasawati Ghazali.