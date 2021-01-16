WAH! NAJIB’S GOT TIME TO THINK ABOUT SEXY WOMEN’S LINGERIE – EVEN AS HIS COURT APPEALS NEAR & CLOSEST ALLY ZAHID NOW STRUGGLES TO STAY IN POWER AT UMNO AFTER MOVE TO PULL THEIR PARTY OUT OF PN FALLS THROUGH FOLLOWING MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ ANNOUNCEMENT

Victoria’s Secret too hot for Najib during MCO

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has voiced disapproval that some big companies were allowed to stay open during the movement control order (MCO) period while many small businesses could not.

Yesterday, Najib posed a question on his Facebook page whether furniture chain IKEA and Malaysian jewellery chain Habib Jewels should be considered an essential service and be allowed to stay open.

Today, Najib took aim at US lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

“Yesterday, there are people who commented below, vigorously defending the Perikatan Nasional government decision to allow IKEA and goldsmiths to operate.

“There were all sorts of reasons – furniture shops are needed by those affected by floods. Goldsmiths need to stay open because some buy gold from those who need instant cash.

“Therefore, I can’t wait to read excuses on why luxury lingerie shop Victoria’s Secret can operate during MCO. Is luxury lingerie an essential service during MCO?” asked Najib.

In an earlier Facebook post, Najib argued that the implementation of the MCO had to be strict, at least for the first two weeks, in order for the lockdown to achieve its objective.

He also suggested that allowing big companies to operate while barring small traders from doing the same was unfair.

MCO was reimposed in several states across the country beginning Jan 12, but it is not as strict as the one imposed last year.

For instance, shopping malls are in the list of retail shops allowed to stay open amidst a rising number of Covid-19 clusters originating from shopping centres.

As of yesterday, the Health Ministry was treating a record high of 35,253 Covid-19 patients concurrently of which a record 204 were in intensive care. – MKINI

It turns out that the currently enforced MCO is not as strict as the one at the start of the pandemic.

Was told by a friend in KL that it’s basically the same as just a CMCO. Offices and businesses are opened as usual. The only difference was that food need to be tapaued and there were roadblocks again. Guess, I shouldn’t have left KL and instead work as normal. I could have easily use a letter from my boss to get through the roadblocks. That day I actually thought everything is going to be closed down like during the first MCO. Asked for my boss’ permission to run off to the East Coast to avoid going crazy alone in my room and she said okay. Sigh….I wish they had made it clearer with their announcements. Say la it’s CMCO instead of MCO. Now I’m stuck here in the East Coast. Luckily, my boss told me that I can continue working from home over here. She doesn’t want me to risk kena saman for trying to cross state borders to get back to KL. Anyway, if people could still go about and mingle at their work places, what’s then the point of the lockdown? People can still kena Covid-19 in their offices, I think. Now I’m begining to wonder if it’s not that strict, why do they need the State of Emergency. By right they should make it stricter than the first MCO because based on the number of daily cases and deaths now, it’s much worse than back then when Covid-19 hit the country. Now even Ikea and Habib Jewels are opened. Just sell online cannot ka? Anyway, do people still want to buy furniture and jewellery during a lockdown? Too much money, is’ it? I thought everyone suffering and don’t have money now. Well, maybe having the lockdown and State of Emergency is what really matter rather than really curbing Covid-19. Maybe some people have decided that having this Covid-19 could be useful for something as it’s a good excuse to get what they wanted. Don’t know lah. I just hope we can end this nightmare as soon as possible. And I want to go back to my office too. – http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/ MKINI / http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

