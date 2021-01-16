WAH! NAJIB’S GOT TIME TO THINK ABOUT SEXY WOMEN’S LINGERIE – EVEN AS HIS COURT APPEALS NEAR & CLOSEST ALLY ZAHID NOW STRUGGLES TO STAY IN POWER AT UMNO AFTER MOVE TO PULL THEIR PARTY OUT OF PN FALLS THROUGH FOLLOWING MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ ANNOUNCEMENT

Was told by a friend in KL that it’s basically the same as just a CMCO.
Offices and businesses are opened as usual.
The only difference was that food need to be tapaued and there were roadblocks again.
Guess, I shouldn’t have left KL and instead work as normal.
I could have easily use a letter from my boss to get through the roadblocks.
That day I actually thought everything is going to be closed down like during the first MCO.
Asked for my boss’ permission to run off to the East Coast to avoid going crazy alone in my room and she said okay.
Sigh….I wish they had made it clearer with their announcements.
Say la it’s CMCO instead of MCO.
Now I’m stuck here in the East Coast.
Luckily, my boss told me that I can continue working from home over here.
She doesn’t want me to risk kena saman for trying to cross state borders to get back to KL.
Anyway, if people could still go about and mingle at their work places, what’s then the point of the lockdown?
People can still kena Covid-19 in their offices, I think.
Now I’m begining to wonder if it’s not that strict, why do they need the State of Emergency.
By right they should make it stricter than the first MCO because based on the number of daily cases and deaths now, it’s much worse than back then when Covid-19 hit the country.
Now even Ikea and Habib Jewels are opened.
Just sell online cannot ka?
Anyway, do people still want to buy furniture and jewellery during a lockdown? Too much money, is’ it? I thought everyone suffering and don’t have money now.
Well, maybe having the lockdown and State of Emergency is what really matter rather than really curbing Covid-19.
Maybe some people have decided that having this Covid-19 could be useful for something as it’s a good excuse to get what they wanted.
Don’t know lah.
I just hope we can end this nightmare as soon as possible.
And I want to go back to my office too. – http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/
MKINI / http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/