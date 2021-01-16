NEW DOMINO BEGINS – THIS TIME AGAINST ZAHID! SEREMBAN UMNO YOUTH ECHOES CALL FOR ZAHID TO STAND DOWN – AFTER MUHYIDDIN’S SHOCK ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ STALLS ‘SUPPORT WITHDRAWAL’ BID TO RETURN TO POWER – AND KEEPS UMNO CHAINED UP WITHOUT OPTIONS OR ACCESS TO OTHER ALLIES INCLUDING MAHATHIR & DAP, WHO BOTH REFUSE TO WORK WITH ‘KLUSTER MAHKAMAH’

The call for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to go on leave as Umno president appears to be gaining support from the party’s youth wing, with another division youth chief speaking out against the Umno number one.

Seremban Umno Youth chief Zool Amali Hussin (above) said he supported his Pontian counterpart Mohd Helmi Buang’s urging for Zahid to take a break.

“I agree, and of the same mind as Helmi. I have long brought this to branch, division, and division youth meetings,” he said in a Facebook live video.

He claimed 48 branch Umno Youth chiefs in Seremban also feel the same way.

“Many of the people, the grassroots, they reject what they are planning,” he added.

Mohd Helmi Buang

While he was not specific, this is believed to be a veiled reference to allegations that Zahid wants Umno to cooperate with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in order to topple the Perikatan Nasional Plus government.

Zool Amali said they want Zahid to take leave not because they hated the president, but rather because they love the party.

Earlier, Helmi said Zahid should take leave so that the party can move on and be able to attract young votes.

On Dec 21, 2018, Zahid, who faces a slew of graft charges, took leave and surrendered his presidential duties to his number two Mohamad Hasan. This included his duties as BN chairperson as well.

This came after several Umno MPs and state assemblypersons quit the party while Umno was criticised for losing its direction under Zahid.

Zahid returned to helm the party after six months of garden leave.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said the party president deserved to be given a chance.

“Give him a chance to transform Umno. Asking him to step down will not solve anything but promote more fractions in the party,” Abdul Aziz said in a Facebook post.

He said if Zahid really does not have support, he can be challenged in the party’s elections due this year.

Separately, Zahid in a Facebook post of his own sounded a rallying cry for the Umno grassroots to unite and repel those who would weaken the party.

“My grassroots, after Umno rose again, there are those who try to take advantage, they realise the support (for Umno) and want to weaken this uprising.

“Believe my grassroots, tales of Umno’s downfall will be played up even though we have arisen.

“My grassroots, I urged you to retain this momentum, be confident with our uprising. Believe that they want to stop our advance by using whatever trick to destroy us,” he said.

Zahid said besides those who have left the party after their 2018 defeat, Umno also has enemies from within who appear to want to weaken the party.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

