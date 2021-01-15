MUHYIDDIN & CO’S FOOLISHNESS ON INTERSTATE TRAVEL BITES – NEW COVID-19 CASES AT 3,211 WITH T’GANU CHALKING ITS NEW HIGH

KUALA LUMPUR ― Malaysia reported 3,211 more Covid-19 infections today or just slightly under yesterday’s record high.

According to the Health Ministry, total cumulative cases in the country were now 151,066 including 35,253 that were active and infectious.

Eight more people have also died from Covid-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 586.

Selangor, Johor and Sabah were the states with the most new cases reported. – MALAY MAIL

The Health Ministry today reported 3,211 new Covid-19 cases amidst record numbers reported in Terengganu and a new record set for intensive care patients.

Terengganu reported a high of 92 new cases, mostly from the Kubang Bujuk cluster (65 new cases).

Most of the new cases were reported in the Klang Valley (40.9 percent) followed by Johor (16.7 percent) and Sabah (16 percent).

In Selangor, out of the 889 new cases, 77 were detected among those with symptoms and are not or haven’t been connected to existing clusters.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 35,253↑ (1,264 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 204 ↑ (9 more than the previous day, new record)

Intubated patients: 87 ↑ (1 more than the previous day)

Deaths: 8

Of the 3,211 new cases, five were imported. New cases by states at a glance follows:

Selangor (889)

Existing clusters: 127

New clusters: 127 (Kluster Jalan Telok Gong dan Kluster Lintaran Lintang)

Close contacts: 359

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 230

Johor (535)

Existing clusters: 265

New clusters: 80 (Persiaran Selatan, Kluster Jalan Kluang, and Kampung Perani)

Close contacts: 118

Other screenings: 72

Sabah (514)

Existing clusters: 14

New clusters: 48 (Ladang Baturong and Ladang Matamba)

Close contacts: 319

Other screenings: 133

Kuala Lumpur (401)

Existing clusters: 156

Close contacts: 125

Imported: 4

Other screenings: 116

Pulau Pinang (194)

Existing clusters: 114

Close contacts: 39

Other screenings: 41

Kedah (142)

Existing clusters: 32

Close contacts: 47

Other screenings: 63

Terengganu (92)

Existing clusters: 70

Close contacts: 17

Other screenings: 5

Kelantan (79)

Existing clusters: 17

New cluster: 8 (Pondok Hidayah)

Close contacts: 35

Other screenings: 19

Perak (74)

Existing clusters: 4

New cluster: 2 (Kota Road)

Close contacts: 39

Other screenings: 29

Negeri Sembilan (70)

Existing clusters: 20

Close contacts: 34

Other screenings: 16

Pahang (70)

Existing clusters: 5

Close contacts: 39

Other screenings: 26

Sarawak (60)

Existing clusters: 50

Other screenings: 10

Melaka (58)

Existing clusters: 8

New cluster: 6 (Tembok Kemus)

Close contacts: 22

Other screenings: 22

Putrajaya (24)

Existing clusters: 3

New cluster: 4 (Restoran Putra)

Close contacts: 9

Of the eight new deaths reported today, two were from Sabah. The cumulative Covid-19 death toll for Sabah has reached 297 or 50.7 percent of the national total (586).

Details of the deceased are as follows:

Patient 78,827 – Male, 66, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu [Sabah]

Patient 105,193 – Male, 78, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu [Sabah]

Patient 126,597 – Male, 79, passed away at the Sungai Buloh [Selangor]

Patient 126,621 – Male, 50, passed away at the Sungai Buloh [Selangor]

Patient 137,805 – Male, 62, passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar [Kedah]

Patient 145,000 – Male, 66, passed away at the Sungai Buloh [Selangor]

Patient 145,537 – Female, 76, passed away at the Sungai Buloh [Selangor]

Patient 146,620 – Foreign female, 72, passed away at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Kluang [Johor] – MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

