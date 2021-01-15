No By Elections For Gerik Parliamentary Seat, SIX MORE UMNO MPs Can Go To Jail. So What Exactly Is Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s Game Plan? Plus The Big Mystery.

The PM is already in a minority government. He has only 110 MPs on his side. These 110 MPs include :

Najib has already been convicted to 12 years in jail, the first former Prime Minister and ex Umno president to earn such a disgraceful and shameful dishonour. Plus there are other charges against him in Court.

The other FIVE UMNO MPs stand a chance of being convicted as well.

If they are convicted, lose their appeals and are sent off to jail, ALL SIX of them will lose their perch as Members of Parliament.

This means the PM Muhyiddin will be down further to 104 MPs on his side. An even smaller minority Government.

The PM has also “lost” one MP in Gerik – the late UMNO MP (who was Muhyiddin’s own political secretary in 2009) who passed away on November 16th 2020.

Upon the advice of the PM himself the King has, on December 16th 2020, already declared an Emergency in Gerik which precludes having a By Election to replace the MP who has died.

So the Prime Minister basically had to give up a more than good chance of winning back the Gerik Parliamentary seat for his ally Umno.

So what exactly is Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s game plan?

First here some news from FMT :

Zahid Hamidi facing 47 CBT, corruption, money laundering involving RM117m

PJ : likely conviction of Umno leaders facing trial between now and August

PM Muhyiddin remarks that courts will continue to function during Emergency

shows he wants trials of Umno leaders to be resolved

“Certainly, many are expected to be convicted during this period”, FMT

Six Umno MPs facing trial or appealing convictions

Najib Razak Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Ahmad Maslan Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor Azeez Abdul Rahim Bung Moktar Radin

And here is a You Tube video :



Lets say that by the time the present Emergency is lifted in August 2021, some more of these MPs complete their Court appearances and are found guilty (I am assuming, it is a possibility).

As I said the Government’s majority in Parliament will be even less.

Let us hope that way before August those vaccines kick in, not just in Malaysia but all around the world. The Corona Virus will hopefully start going down.

In such event there is no way the YDP Agong will agree (or should agree) to extend the Emergency. The Emergency must be lifted. And having say only 104 MPs on his side – or less if Umno decides to pull the plug – will not help the PM’s position at all.

Yet the PM has indeed said that the Courts will continue to dispense justice, despite the Emergency.

Meaning the PM is unfazed (tak takut) that his support in Parliament will shrink below 110 MPs.

He would like to see the Court process proceed as per schedule :

And here is the Big Mystery.

Why havent those SIX UMNO MPs, especially the three wackos Najib, Zahid, Mat Maslan already pulled their support from the PM?

And now it is too late – the Emergency is already in place. Even if the entire lot of UMNO MPs pull their support for the PM at the end of this month (January 2021) it is too late. For at least SIX more months the PM will remain in power.

Najib has already been convicted, and Zahid’s case will wrap up soon.

Why do Najib, Zahid and Mat Maslan still support the PM?

Najib and Zahid signed that letter of support to the King for Brader Anwar to become PM and then they still voted for the PM in Budget 2021.

Even Mat Maslan voted for the PM’s Budget 2021.

Even Brader Anwar indirectly supported Budget 2021.

At that time the PM had only 112 MPs (??) on his side.

If Najib, Zahid and Mat Maslan had pulled their support at that time, the PM would have been down to 109 MPs only and the Government would have collapsed.

So why didnt Najib, Zahid and Mat Maslan pull their support?

Instead two other unrelated clowns Nazri Aziz and that fellow from Machang pulled their support from the Prime Minister. Those two clowns have no Court cases against them, they have nothing to gain (and perhaps much to lose) from pulling their support for the PM. So what motivated them to pull their support?

What is really going on with all these people?

If those SIX UMNO MPs are convicted and go off to jail the PM will be down to 104 MPs (or less if more UMNO MPs pull their support). That is no more a one seat or two seat minority. That is a “large” minority. Once the Emergency is lifted the Government cannot prevail anymore.

I know this, you know this, the neighbour’s cat knows this and the PM and his team are the first to know this. Yet the PM says the Courts should go ahead and function normally. If those SIX UMNO MPs are convicted and sent off to jail so be it. The PM is prepared to deal with it.

The dots need to be connected. Some dots are not visible (yet).

