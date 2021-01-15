SPURNED BY MAHATHIR & DAP, SOON TO BE JAILED BY MUHYIDDIN – TWIN TOWERS OF ‘CORRUPTION’ ZAHID & NAJIB HAVE TO STAND DOWN OR NOTHING CAN BE DONE IN UMNO, BY UMNO OR FOR UMNO – EXCEPT WAIT TO BE SWALLOWED UP BY BERSATU

Pontian Umno Youth chief Helmi Buang has defended his demand for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to “take a break” from the leadership post.

Helmi said he was just expressing his personal view with the hope that Umno would regain the people’s trust in the upcoming 15th general election.

“I am okay. It is up to the party leadership if they want to punish me.

“I am an Umno fighter, not an individual fighter. We want to convince the people. If the ‘Undi 18’ is implemented, Umno will be seen as weak and they (young voters) will shift to another party.

“I defend my position and will not reverse it,” he told Malaysiakini.

Undi 18 refers to the lowering of the voting age to 18.

For the record, the Pontian Umno division is helmed by Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohamad while Umno secretary-general and Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan is the division’s deputy chief. Umno executive secretary Sumali Reduan is the Pontian division vice chief.

Malaysiakini is seeking comment from Pontian Umno leaders.

On Dec 21, 2018, Zahid, who faces a slew of graft charges, took leave and surrendered his presidential duties to his number two Mohamad Hasan. This included his duties as BN chairperson as well.

This came after several Umno MPs and state assemblypersons quit the party while Umno was criticised for losing its direction under Zahid.

Zahid returned to helm the party after six months of garden leave.

This time around, Helmi urged Zahid to take another garden leave for the good of the party.

This came after a certain group or “cluster” in Umno was seen as pushing for greater political power.

“Restructuring of the party is not relevant (for now because of) warlords and clusters in Umno who compete for power,” Helmi said.

“As such, the president should take leave honorably,” he added.

Helmi said his suggestion had nothing to do with Zahid’s ongoing graft charges.

Earlier, Utusan Malaysia quoted Helmi urging the former deputy premier to take leave from the presidency so that the party can move forward with the times.

“This is important so that the new generation will continue to respect and love the party.

“Withdrawing does not mean giving up. He (Zahid) can still help the party from the outside by ensuring the new generation’s fighting spirit is still intact,” he said.

Umno is split between groups of leaders who have and do not have ministerial positions in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

Recently, 189 out of 191 Umno divisions had demanded Umno to sever ties with Bersatu.

Should this happen, a snap polls might be triggered. However, the Umno ministers are reluctant to see a snap election happen as that could cause a surge in Covid-19 cases.

MKINI

