BE VERY CAREFUL, DON’T BLINDLY FOLLOW MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY’ ORDERS – YOU CAN STILL GET SUED, SAYS EX-JUDGE – EVEN AS PUBLIC CONCERNS INTENSIFY ALL=POWERFUL EMERGENCY ORDINANCE GRANTED BY AGONG TO MUHYIDDIN MIGHT TRIGGER ABUSES OF POWER BY CIVIL SERVANTS, ARMED FORCES AS IT ALSO GAVE SOME ‘IMMUNITY’ FROM PROSECUTION

He said that if the government went after the opposition or civil societies for questioning its actions, that would be against democracy.
The ordinance, he said, also states that any compensation shall be final and cannot be challenged in any court.
Vendargon added that more emergency ordinances may be released from time to time and “what scope it would take, we do not know yet but it can suspend a lot of civil liberties”.
He said the wide-ranging powers of the ordinance would scare and send a chilling effect to the people but it would not affect those who are thinking only of their next meal.
“For this group, as long as they get their next meal, they are ok. But it will scare foreign direct investors,” he added.
He also raised concerns about the armed forces who “shall have all the powers of a police officer of whatever rank as provided for under the Criminal Procedure Code”.
Vendargon said while the police were used to handling civilians the military might not be and that “they could be excessive”.
Opposition MP Charles Santiago questioned the government’s use of the word “surveillance”.
The ordinance had said that the King may issue directions for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation or surveillance under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.
“What is meant by surveillance? Does it include phone tapping?
“As for treatment and isolation, it is understandable as doctors need to observe the patient. But how do we define the word surveillance under emergency. It limits human liberties,” the Klang DAP MP told FMT.
Subang MP Wong Chen said the emergency ordinance clearly states that it is there as a necessity to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections.
“In reality, it means that it is there to supplement and support the MCO. Therefore if the MCO is lifted, the emergency ordinance should also be lifted.
“I hope when the MCO is lifted in February or March, the emergency situation ends,” said the PKR MP. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
