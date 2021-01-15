BE VERY CAREFUL, DON’T BLINDLY FOLLOW MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY’ ORDERS – YOU CAN STILL GET SUED, SAYS EX-JUDGE – EVEN AS PUBLIC CONCERNS INTENSIFY ALL=POWERFUL EMERGENCY ORDINANCE GRANTED BY AGONG TO MUHYIDDIN MIGHT TRIGGER ABUSES OF POWER BY CIVIL SERVANTS, ARMED FORCES AS IT ALSO GAVE SOME ‘IMMUNITY’ FROM PROSECUTION

Govt can be sued for breach of rights during emergency, says ex-judge

PETALING JAYA: Legal action can be instituted against the government during the emergency if fundamental rights are violated, including failure to provide fair compensation for property acquired, a retired judge said.

Gopal Sri Ram said Article 150(6) of the Federal Constitution does not protect ordinances from breaching fundamental rights during an emergency.

“A law which is tested must be fair and just,” he told FMT.

Sri Ram said Article 69(2), a clause in the supreme law of the land, also states that Putrajaya may sue and be sued.

He said this in response to the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, which states that compensation for acquiring buildings and resources to combat Covid-19 cannot be challenged in court on any ground.

The ordinance also says that no action can be taken against the government and civil servants for negligence or omission if done in good faith.

Sri Ram said Article 13(2) states no law shall provide for the compulsory acquisition or use of property without adequate compensation.

“Our Federal Court has also ruled that fundamental rights are part of the basic structure of the constitution. So, the ordinance cannot override them,” he said.

He said it was also for the government to prove that the action by its representative is done in good faith.

“They cannot take advantage of the defence but must prove the elements of good faith to dismiss a suit,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Ordinance raises fears of abuse

PETALING JAYA: The first ordinance after the emergency proclamation was gazetted gives room for the executive to abuse their powers and the military, who may not be used to handling civilians, to become “excessive” while carrying out their duties.

So says constitutional expert Bastian Pius Vendargon, who believes the ordinance is filled with draconian laws, giving wide-ranging powers to the executive branch.

For one, it allows the temporary possession of private land, building or movable property and resources in the name of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They can take over any staff and manpower (too).

“It can be done under bona fide exercise of powers to control the pandemic and get the economy back on track or abuse of powers. If it is abuse of powers for political (reasons), what is feared is (action against) the opposition who question the government,” he told FMT.

Military personnel are not used to handling civilians and the fear now is that they may become ‘excessive’.

He said that if the government went after the opposition or civil societies for questioning its actions, that would be against democracy.

The ordinance, he said, also states that any compensation shall be final and cannot be challenged in any court.

Vendargon added that more emergency ordinances may be released from time to time and “what scope it would take, we do not know yet but it can suspend a lot of civil liberties”.

He said the wide-ranging powers of the ordinance would scare and send a chilling effect to the people but it would not affect those who are thinking only of their next meal.

“For this group, as long as they get their next meal, they are ok. But it will scare foreign direct investors,” he added.

He also raised concerns about the armed forces who “shall have all the powers of a police officer of whatever rank as provided for under the Criminal Procedure Code”.

Vendargon said while the police were used to handling civilians the military might not be and that “they could be excessive”.

Opposition MP Charles Santiago questioned the government’s use of the word “surveillance”.

The ordinance had said that the King may issue directions for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation or surveillance under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“What is meant by surveillance? Does it include phone tapping?

“As for treatment and isolation, it is understandable as doctors need to observe the patient. But how do we define the word surveillance under emergency. It limits human liberties,” the Klang DAP MP told FMT.

Subang MP Wong Chen said the emergency ordinance clearly states that it is there as a necessity to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections.

“In reality, it means that it is there to supplement and support the MCO. Therefore if the MCO is lifted, the emergency ordinance should also be lifted.

“I hope when the MCO is lifted in February or March, the emergency situation ends,” said the PKR MP. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

