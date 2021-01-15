AS GOOD AS SELLING OUT THEIR OWN COUNTRY – SYCOPHANTIC ‘PROFESSORS KANGKONG’ GET A REAL PEPPERING FROM STUDENT GROUPS – OVER SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE

In a joint statement, seven student groups have expressed their distress by the expression of support by 222 PhD holders of the state of emergency issued by the PN government.

Persatuan Kakitangan Akademik Universiti Malaya (PKAUM), Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM), Demokrat Universiti Malaya, Gerakan Pembebasan Akademik (GPA), Harmoni Malaysia, Angkatan Mahasiswa UM and University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) said the academics’ support smacked of elitism with them seemingly intimating their intellectual superiority over other Malaysians on the basis of possessing a PhD qualification.

“In as much as the notion of freedom of expression is valued and held sacred by us, it is regrettable that the recent support of the 222 Pertubuhan Intelektual Negara (Pintar) PhD holders has introduced a new division in this beloved country of ours.

“A division of those with academic doctoral degrees from those with lesser or with no academic credentials whatsoever. This is indeed an alarming development in a country already torn apart along racial, economic and religious divides.

“We would like to remind every learned citizen of the important role they must play as the conscience of the nation.

“PhD holders working as academicians carry the heavy burden as bearers of the torch of hope based upon knowledge and the job of academicians is not to curry favour in exchange for promotions and career advancement,” said the seven student groups in an uncompromising statement.

(Such support) is a continuation and an increase in numbers (of those engaging in) sycophancy which began in March 2020, they said.

The statement was signed by PKAUM secretary general Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz, KMUM president Muhammad Haziq Azfar, Demokrat Universiti Malaya coordinator Farhan Amran, Umany president Yap Wen Qing, GPA chairperson Nik Azura Nik Nasron, Persatuan Belia Harmoni Malaysia president Usaid Asmadi and Angkatan Mahasiswa UM chairperson Wan Afiq Ikhwan Wan Alias.

Three days ago, Pintar president Mohd Roslan Mohd Nor said its 222 PhD scholars were in full support of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s wisdom in giving his consent to the cabinet’s proposal to declare a state of emergency.

“We highly commend the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to agree to the government’s decision to form an independent committee comprising government and opposition MPs, health experts and other related experts, as well as giving the independent committee the discretion to recommend to the king if the emergency declaration can be concluded much earlier than the period ending on Aug 1,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 12).

Mohd Roslan also urged all parties not to question the decision as the spread of Covid-19 in this country was at a critical level and that there was a need for an emergency based on Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The student groups said they found these views alarming.

“During a state of emergency, Parliament is not allowed to convene. The academics should therefore instead produce feasible solutions on how best to propel the economy further during this emergency, i.e. be the brains for the various possible solutions to protect our vulnerable population and help to rebuild our beloved nation.

“Therefore, the issue should not revolve around the next general election. In fact, academicians should be advocating for the people of the country and not the nation’s politicians,” they said.

“The issue should be how do we save our beloved country from the scourge of Covid-19 with the least disruption to the lives of the most hard-hit amongst the citizens of Malaysia.”

The groups urged all academicians to do their jobs as effectively as possible and refrain from further ambiguous activities that would further mar the country’s reputation globally.

“Let us all work together, hand in hand across all divides, to find solutions beneficial to everyone,” they said. – MKINI

Ordinance raises fears of abuse

PETALING JAYA: The first ordinance after the emergency proclamation was gazetted gives room for the executive to abuse their powers and the military, who may not be used to handling civilians, to become “excessive” while carrying out their duties. So says constitutional expert Bastian Pius Vendargon, who believes the ordinance is filled with draconian laws, giving wide-ranging powers to the executive branch. For one, it allows the temporary possession of private land, building or movable property and resources in the name of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They can take over any staff and manpower (too). “It can be done under bona fide exercise of powers to control the pandemic and get the economy back on track or abuse of powers. If it is abuse of powers for political (reasons), what is feared is (action against) the opposition who question the government,” he told FMT. He said that if the government went after the opposition or civil societies for questioning its actions, that would be against democracy. The ordinance, he said, also states that any compensation shall be final and cannot be challenged in any court. Vendargon added that more emergency ordinances may be released from time to time and “what scope it would take, we do not know yet but it can suspend a lot of civil liberties”. He said the wide-ranging powers of the ordinance would scare and send a chilling effect to the people but it would not affect those who are thinking only of their next meal. “For this group, as long as they get their next meal, they are ok. But it will scare foreign direct investors,” he added. He also raised concerns about the armed forces who “shall have all the powers of a police officer of whatever rank as provided for under the Criminal Procedure Code”. Vendargon said while the police were used to handling civilians the military might not be and that “they could be excessive”. Opposition MP Charles Santiago questioned the government’s use of the word “surveillance”. The ordinance had said that the King may issue directions for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation or surveillance under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. “What is meant by surveillance? Does it include phone tapping? “As for treatment and isolation, it is understandable as doctors need to observe the patient. But how do we define the word surveillance under emergency. It limits human liberties,” the Klang DAP MP told FMT. Subang MP Wong Chen said the emergency ordinance clearly states that it is there as a necessity to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections. “In reality, it means that it is there to supplement and support the MCO. Therefore if the MCO is lifted, the emergency ordinance should also be lifted. “I hope when the MCO is lifted in February or March, the emergency situation ends,” said the PKR MP. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

