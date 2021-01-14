KU LI GETS COVID-19 – BUT IN STABLE CONDITION AT UMMC: GET WELL SOON!

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pic) has tested positive for Covid-19, according to sources.

According to the source, Tengku Razaleigh is currently being warded at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) after a recent screening test came back positive.

The source also said Tengku Razaleigh, better known as “Ku Li”, is in a stable condition.

It was also understood that Tengku Razaleigh was a close contact of Nenggiri assemblymen Ab Aziz Yusoff, who was also recently tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday (Jan 9), it was reported that Ab Aziz and Gua Musang Umno Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday (Jan 11), Galas assemblymen Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim was also reported to be Covid-19 positive.

More recently, a total of four ministers tested positive for Covid-19, which continues to record daily four-digit cases.

They were Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun; and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

ANN

.