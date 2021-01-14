NOW MALAYSIA IS REALLY ‘KALAH-KALAH’ – STUCK WITH EMERGENCY RULE THAT CAN TURN REALLY UGLY BECAUSE IT’S IMPOSED BY A POWER-CRAZED, INCOMPETENT GOVT – AND AN OPPOSITION LED BY A LEADER WHO ONLY KNOWS HOW TO YAP FOR THE PM’S POST

Lift emergency, MCO enough, urges civil society group

A CIVIL society group has urged the government to lift the state of emergency and just rely on the latest movement-restriction measures to tackle the Covid-19 health crisis.

Agora Society Malaysia said the movement-control order is effective in suppressing the spread of the virus.

The group of intellectuals, writers and activists also blames the government for the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The second MCO might not have even been necessary had the government not lifted many of the restrictive measures prematurely in early December, such as interstate and inter-district travels.

“Therefore, the prime minister should bear the biggest brunt of blame in pushing for the state of emergency on every Malaysian, a decision that could easily lead to the abuse of executive powers and suspension of many democratic institutions, such as the Parliament and state assemblies,” it said in a statement today.

Agora Society also slammed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for continuing his efforts to bring down the government at all costs despite the ongoing health crisis.

Anwar is aware that such an irresponsible act would inevitably lead to the political instability and quagmire that the nation is in right now, it said.

While the emergency declaration deserves the strongest condemnation, at the same time, “the recklessness demonstrated by Anwar and his allies, too, has made a mockery of Malaysian democracy”.

“Agora Society, therefore, calls on the Muhyiddin government to lift the state of emergency immediately, so as to ensure that Malaysia’s political institutions could continue to function properly.

“Meanwhile, politicians from both sides of the political divide must put the interests of the people above everything else, stop politicking, and focus on fighting Covid-19.”

Civil society demands transparency as emergency rule kicks in

PUTRAJAYA must use its broad powers under the emergency rule with care and transparency, said civil society groups.