HADI FIRES TORPEDOES AT ANWAR & ZAHID – AND HITS BULLSEYE: ‘AT CRITICAL MOMENT, THEY’RE STILL DEBATING WHO SHOULD BE PM EVEN THOUGH THEY CANNOT GATHER THE NUMBERS’ – ‘AND ANOTHER GROUP DOESN’T REALIZE THEIR BOAT IS SINKING TO THE POINT THEY SENT LETTERS TO THE KING BUT WITHOUT A FIGURE’

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today welcomed the emergency proclamation, describing it as a proactive measure taken by the authorities.

He also lauded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, noting that the monarch had only consented to emergency after giving the government time to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic with normal powers.

“His Majesty has stressed on several conditions and approaches, including a ban on politicking in (efforts to) overcome the pandemic,” said Hadi in a statement today.

Hadi said the Covid-19 pandemic involved challenges from within and without, especially in terms of illegal entry by unwelcomed foreigners, which he said was difficult to curb with normal laws.

Frontline workers, he said, were also being threatened by Covid-19 and not just ordinary civilians.

“The situation is not under control. It requires extraordinary measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hadi criticised unnamed individuals for “full-time politicking” and being “immature”.

“At this critical moment, they are still debating who should be prime minister, although they are fragmented and cannot gather the necessary numbers.

“Another group doesn’t realise that their boat is sinking to the point they sent their letters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong but without a figure.

“They were sending a blank cheque for His Majesty to write the amount,” said Hadi.

This was likely a reference to the events in early October when the Agong granted PKR president Anwar Ibrahim an audience.

Although Anwar claimed he had given documentary proof that he should be made prime minister, the palace later clarified that the former did not show his numbers.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also been accused of penning a letter dated Oct 15 to state his support for Anwar to form a government.

