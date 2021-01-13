AISEH, BALIK KAMPUNG LA UMNO! EMERGENCY ALREADY HERE & ‘IQ OF A FRIED BANANA’ AHMAD MASLAN NOT SURE IF UMNO WILL PROCEED WITH ITS AGM – NO GUTS AS INDIVIDUAL MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FROM MUHYIDDIN, NO GUTS AS A PARTY TO RAM THROUGH MOTION

PETALING JAYA: Umno will decide whether it will proceed with its annual general assembly scheduled for the end of the month following the declaration of emergency and the movement control order (MCO).

The AGM is supposed to take place on Jan 31 and discuss resolutions passed by 189 of the 191 divisions which held their delegates’ meetings.

“We will wait and see, just a few days more,” Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan told FMT.

They include the resolution for Umno to cut ties and reject cooperation with PPBM in the coming general election and strengthen relations with PAS in Muafakat Nasional.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan had said the resolution needed to be brought to the AGM before the party’s top leadership could decide on the matter.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of Covid-19, a day after the government announced MCO in five states and three federal territories, and a ban on interstate travel.

