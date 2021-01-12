CLIMATE OF FEAR KICKS IN – AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ BEGINS: MCMC WARNS SOCIAL MEDIA AGAINST ‘FAKE NEWS, SENSITIVE POSTS’ – EVEN AS PAKATAN WARNS MUHYIDDIN NOW HAS ‘ABSOLUTE POWER’ – WHILE UMNO WANTS EMERGENCY ORDINANCE TO COVER ONLY COVID-19 CONTROL

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council has rejected the reasons given by the prime minister for the implementation of a nationwide emergency.
It said in a statement signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu that present laws, including the movement control order, were sufficient to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Citing Muhyiddin Yassin’s example of having powers to take over private hospitals to assist with Covid-19 cases, they said this would not be necessary as private hospitals were ready to help the government.
“Emergency powers are not needed to get their cooperation,” they said in the statement.
On the question of holding elections, they said the move to declare emergency in a particular parliamentary constituency or a state seat was adequate. They noted that the deadline for Sarawak state elections to be held was months away in August.
“GE15 only needs to be held by 2023,” PH added.
PH said the move to declare an emergency was, therefore, seen as giving absolute power to the prime minister.
It also raised concerns about the weakening economy and investor confidence, adding this would not help in creating jobs.
Saying Muhyiddin had proposed an emergency at a time when he had lost support from MPs, PH added: “He should not hide behind Covid-19 and burden the rakyat by declaring an emergency.”
This morning, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah declared a state of emergency till Aug 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Ahmad Zahid: Emergency Ordinance should only be used to control Covid-19 spread
KUALA LUMPUR: The powers under the Emergency Ordinance should only be used to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Ahmad Zahid said efforts must be taken to restore and recover functions of the Federal Constitution and parliamentary democracy as soon as the aim of the Emergency proclamation has been achieved.
“Since the rationale given by the Prime Minister to ask for a declaration of Emergency is to control the Covid-19 pandemic, so all powers under the Emergency Ordinance must only be focused on managing the spread of the infection,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 12).
Ahmad Zahid’s statement comes after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed a nation-wide state of Emergency on Jan 12 to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Umno political bureau had convened a special meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), just hours after Istana Negara announced the nationwide emergency.
Ahmad Zahid added that Umno also welcomed the proclamation made by the King under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution as advised by the Prime Minister.
He said Umno hoped that throughout the implementation of the nationwide Emergency, the principles of human rights, civil liberty, transparency and the rule of law would be guaranteed.
The government, said Ahmad Zahid, must also give its guarantee to take full responsibility for the interest of the rakyat and fulfil its promises, including resolving various issues related to the people’s livelihood, such as the withdrawal of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) without any condition, the extension of the loan moratorium and others.
