CLIMATE OF FEAR KICKS IN – AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ BEGINS: MCMC WARNS SOCIAL MEDIA AGAINST ‘FAKE NEWS, SENSITIVE POSTS’ – EVEN AS PAKATAN WARNS MUHYIDDIN NOW HAS ‘ABSOLUTE POWER’ – WHILE UMNO WANTS EMERGENCY ORDINANCE TO COVER ONLY COVID-19 CONTROL

MCMC monitoring social media for fake news, sensitive posts

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been told to be courteous and respectful when airing their views online.

This advice from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) comes amid concerns over the spread of false information and statements that touch on the 3Rs — race, religion and royalty.

In a statement, the MCMC said it will continue to monitor various social media platforms for such posts, especially with the latest announcements on the two-week movement control order (MCO) and state of emergency.

Such statements can be punished under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act with a maximum fine of RM50,000, a prison sentence of one year or both.

“The MCMC also hopes that the people can join hands with the government in focusing its efforts on curbing the spread of Covid-19 and helping citizens affected by the floods in certain states.

“Avoid getting too passionate or making wild speculations and sharing fake news that could cause disharmony.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

