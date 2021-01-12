‘THIS IS NOT HOW YOU TREAT US’ – MALAYSIANS OUTRAGED AT MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY DECLARATION – EVEN AS ‘JINX MOUTH’ AHMAD MASLAN BUSIES HIMSELF COOKING ‘SUP’
Kelvin yii @Kelvinyii88
Actually all the powers mentioned in PM speech to control the spread of the virus is already in Akta 342, besides election and suspending parliament. Since he lost majority, come speak to the opposition, we dnt want an election too.there is no nd fr an emergency
Ahmad b Maslan@ahmadmaslan
Lihat kaedah org spin saya: Sup yg saya kacau itu sebenarnya dipindah kpd tingkat2 dulang di belakang utk dimasak nasi. Beras dlm dulang2 + sup itu di bawahnya tentulah ada api utk dimasak.
Saya juga tak pernah minta PRU dibuat sekarang. Ada 4 ciapan twitter saya sbg bukti.
IRATE Malaysians took to social media today to vent their anger and disbelief at the prime minister’s Muhyiddin Yassin’s shock announcement of a state of emergency, purportedly to bring down the soaring numbers of Covid-19 cases.
