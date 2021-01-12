‘THIS IS NOT HOW YOU TREAT US’ – MALAYSIANS OUTRAGED AT MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY DECLARATION – EVEN AS ‘JINX MOUTH’ AHMAD MASLAN BUSIES HIMSELF COOKING ‘SUP’

Politics | January 12, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Kelvin yii @Kelvinyii88
Actually all the powers mentioned in PM speech to control the spread of the virus is already in Akta 342, besides election and suspending parliament. Since he lost majority, come speak to the opposition, we dnt want an election too.there is no nd fr an emergency
Ahmad b Maslan@ahmadmaslan
Lihat kaedah org spin saya: Sup yg saya kacau itu sebenarnya dipindah kpd tingkat2 dulang di belakang utk dimasak nasi. Beras dlm dulang2 + sup itu di bawahnya tentulah ada api utk dimasak.
Saya juga tak pernah minta PRU dibuat sekarang. Ada 4 ciapan twitter saya sbg bukti.

Image

Image

TWITTER.COM

Outraged Malaysians slam ‘political’ call for emergency

Malaysians take to Twitter to express their indignation at being subjected to an MCO and emergency rule at the same time. – Screenshot, January 12, 2021.
Many held the view it was a political move rather than a virus containment measure as other countries had managed to curb infections without having to resort to emergency rule.  THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

TWTTER.COM / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle