JOHOR STATE ASSEMBLYMAN & AMANAH CHIEF TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

PETALING JAYA: Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan today said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Aminolhuda said he had been feeling under the weather since Sunday.

“I went to the clinic and today I was informed I have Covid-19.

“I ask that everyone who has been in contact with me over these past few days to conduct the relevant tests,” the state assemblyman for Parit Yaani said.

