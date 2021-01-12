UNTIL ANWAR STEPS ASIDE FOR A STRONGER & MORE ACCEPTABLE MAN TO LEAD, PAKATAN IS WASTING ITS OWN TIME & MALAYSIA’S – WHATEVER RHETORIC COMES OUT WILL ONLY BE SEEN AS SO MUCH ‘COCK & BULL’ FROM 3 WEAKLING PARTIES – SO FOOLISH THAT EVEN A BACKDOOR PM LIKE MUHYIDDIN CAN SPRING ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ ON THE NATION – WHAT TYPE OF SELFISH ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ OPPOSITION IS THIS?

Pakatan Harapan leaders are expected to hold their regular meeting this afternoon amidst the emergency proclamation, which will be in force until Aug 1.

A member of the Harapan presidential council confirmed the meeting will take place at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, at 4pm this afternoon.

The source told Malaysiakini that this was a regular meeting held by Harapan leaders every month to discuss current issues.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah consented to a government proposal to set up an independent committee comprising government and opposition MPs as well as health experts to manage the Covid-19 situation.

When asked about this matter, the source, who requested anonymity, said they only learned about the matter today.

Therefore, the council expected to discuss it at today’s meeting before issuing any further comments.

Previously, Malaysiakini found out that the previous presidential council meeting was called off after DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu released a statement saying Harapan needed a political reset following the failure to vote down Budget 2021.

The joint statement issued by Lim and Mohamad resulted in some tension in Harapan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the independent committee will deliberate on how long the emergency needs to last.

He did not state who would be on the committee.

