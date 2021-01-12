NOT SO FAST MUHYIDDIN – IT’S FAR FROM OVER! ANGER SNAKES THROUGH UMNO AT PERCEIVED ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ DIRTY TRICK TO THWART THEIR RETURN TO POWER

Emergency an admission of defeat by Muhyiddin, says Nazri

KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s announcement of an emergency by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is an admission of defeat and shows he has lost the majority support, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz said.

Nazri, who withdrew his support for the Perikatan Nasional government, said that Muhyiddin has to call for a general election as he does not have the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

“But as we all know, how can we hold an election during the current Covid-19 pandemic?” he asked.

“For me, when he (Muhyiddin) applied for the emergency, it means he admitted he has lost and no longer enjoys majority support. It’s logical for him to ask for an emergency,” he said at a press conference here today.

Nazri is the second Umno MP to retract his support for the PN government after Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub did so last week.

Nazri said he expects two or three more MPs to withdraw their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has not stated his stand but did not support the 2021 budget proposal by the PN government.

Umno divisions say no to PPBM

At his press conference, Nazri said he had received many complaints from Umno grassroots over the way the party had been treated by the government.

Citing how 143 Umno divisions had submitted motions urging the party to break ties with PPBM, he said the next step was only formalising the motions to make it the official party stand.

This involves tabling the motion at the Umno annual general assembly.

“The Umno annual general assembly scheduled for Jan 31 now cannot be held, so I decided to make an announcement today.

“Based on the mandate given by the Padang Rengas Umno division and the party Supreme Council, today I want to announce that I officially retract my support for the prime minister to form the current government.

“I have spent a long time pondering over this decision and I am making it in the best interest of my party,” he said.

Umno has been pressuring the PN government to call for a snap election since the new year. Nazri’s announcement means the PN government only has 110 MPs in its bloc in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

The Umno Supreme Council has deferred any decision on the party’s support for PPBM to its annual general assembly scheduled for the end of this month. It’s not likely to be held if the movement control order is extended beyond Jan 26.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, declared a state of emergency to stem the recent rise of Covid-19 cases. The emergency will last until Aug 1, or an earlier date if Covid-19 cases are reduced by then.

Nazri likened the announcement to the state of emergency announced before the Batu Sapi and Gerik by-elections.

“It’s the same thing here,” he said. “The emergency is being called so as not to call an election.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Threat to human rights, no majority in Parliament: Umno men chide Muhyiddin’s Emergency announcement

KUALA LUMPUR — Several Umno politicians have criticised Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his announcement of the state of Emergency until August 1, purportedly to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii described Muhyiddin’s stern warning against those opposing the Emergency declaration as a loss for freedom of speech and human rights.

“When the warning was given, I believe when a person speaks things that he feels will look too subjective or they feel the government is threatened, [the government] can arrest [the person]. They can be caught even by tomorrow,” he was quoted saying.

”This is the fear of emergency that all the people are worried about. It’s like our mouths are locked, we cannot say anything including on social media today and if any of our friends [and] Malaysians raise this issue, the prime minister can arrest anyone with his power or on those who raise this matter.”

Mohd Razlan also said that the decision to declare a state of Emergency would have an economic impact on the country.

”Although we can solve the Covid-19 issue, we do not know what the implications of foreign countries will have on Malaysia from an economic and administrative point of view.

”As well as the [views] of foreign countries once they evaluate [Article 150 in the Federal Constitution], they will not look at health matters.

”Instead, they will look at the power given to the Muhyiddin’s government. Can it give an advantage to any state in these eight months?” he asked.

Muhyiddin today issued a stern warning in his televised live speech against anyone deemed opposing the government’s Covid-19 fight through the Emergency.

Meanwhile, former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam also urged for an interim prime minister during this Emergency period, claiming Muhyiddin does not command the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I propose, to preserve [Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s] good name, it will be more appropriate if his royal highness chooses an interim prime minister to lead during the emergency so as not to cause negative perceptions that the Emergency was declared to save Muhyiddin who had lost his majority in Parliament,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Lokman said Umno’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Machang MP Jalzan Yaacob’s decision to renounce Muhyiddin meant he had lost the legitimacy to remain prime minister.

Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Nazri Aziz today also announced his withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Nazri earlier lashed out at Muhyiddin for invoking a state of Emergency to remain in power when he no longer commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat. MALAU MAIL

