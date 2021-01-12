UMNO REACTS – NAZRI WITHDRAWS SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – IS MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT STILL LEGITIMATE – CAN IT HOLD ONTO ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’?

Former Umno supreme council member Nazri Aziz has joined the ranks of Umno MPs to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Padang Rengas MP made the announcement during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

He said his decision was made based on the mandate from Umno Padang Rengas, as well as the recent stand taken by Umno’s supreme council members.

“Based on the mandate given to me by my division – Padang Rengas – and the supreme council’s stand, I today announce that, I, Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, Padang Rengas Umno chief and Padang Rengas MP, formally withdraw support for the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the current government,” he said. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI