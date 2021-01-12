WORLD’S MOST BLOATED CABINET – AND STILL ‘TAK BOLEH’: LESS THAN ONE YEAR & ALREADY MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MALAY UNITY GOVT’ HAS TO RESORT TO EMERGENCY RULE – AND SOPs STILL NOT READY EVEN AS ARROGANT & DOUBLE-STANDARD MINISTERS PEACOCK AROUND SPREADING COVID-19

MCO 2.0 Lockdown Declared – But New SOPs Are Not Ready And Arrogant Ministers Are Happily Spreading Covid-19

As expected, the power-hungry and incompetent backdoor government of Perikatan Nasional had little choice but declared the second MCO (movement control order) lockdown for 14 days – effective from Jan 13 to 26, 2021. Unlike the first MCO (March 18-31, 2020), the second MCO involves only 5 states – Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah – and the Federal Territories.

The first MCO, however, was extended to April 14 and again by another 2 weeks to April 28, 2020. On the night of 23 April, backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin suddenly announced a third extension of the MCO for another two weeks till 12 May. Interestingly, when he decided to extend the lockdown for the third time, the country only reported 71 new cases of Covid-19.

Therefore, based on today’s 2,226 new cases and 4 deaths, you can bet your last dollar that the latest MCO 2.0 will not end after its 14-day period, and will most likely be extended. Essentially, you can forget about “balik kampung” (return to hometown) for the coming Chinese New Year festival. The lockdown would probably stay until the arrival of vaccines.

Based on the current political situation, whereby the prime minister has effectively lost its simple majority support in the Parliament (only 110 votes in the 222-seat Parliament and with the deaths of 2 MPs), he is more than happy to let the pandemic deteriorate. That’s why he readily admits today that under his incompetent regime, the public healthcare system is at “breaking point”.

In a televised address this evening to announce the MCO 2.0, the power-hungry Muhyiddin said health ministry facilities can no longer cope with over 2,000 new cases per day. The traitor who betrayed his own Pakatan Harapan government said 15 government hospitals are seeing utilization rates of more than 70% of non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Apparently, Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) had reached 100% usage of beds in intensive care units, while Sungai Buloh Hospital has reached 83% of its total capacity. To make matters worse, more than 1,450 medical officers or frontliners at hospitals nationwide have been infected or ordered to undergo quarantine.

The current third wave, first triggered by Sabah state election in Sept, 2020 as a result of the regime’s greed for power, saw 555 deaths today (Jan 11). Hilariously, Muhyiddin confesses that under his leadership, Malaysia recorded more than 100 deaths per month from October to December, compared with between 2 and 59 deaths per month between March and September 2020.

Despite his whining and bitching, was it not the health ministry that said in December that the Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya was under control despite the daily high infection rates? No matter how he argues, the fact remains that all the 555 deaths occurred after Mr Muhyiddin snatched power through a coup known as the “Sheraton Move”.

Yes, in his desperate attempt to justify the MCO lockdown so that he can continue to cling to power, the shameless backdoor prime minister who still refuses to resign despite losing a simple majority in the Parliament has admitted how his clueless and incompetent ministers have screwed up in containing the pandemic. For months, the government was in denial.

If the health system is already paralysed with 2,000 new cases per day, what will happen if it skyrockets to 8,000 new cases, as hinted by the Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah? Exactly how the Ministry of Health could irresponsibly claim that everything was under control on December 21, only for the government to declare an emergency MCO less than a month later today?

Still, it was incredible that after all the past experiences, the MCO 2.0 was being declared without proper SOPs (standard operating procedures) in place. Senior Minister Ismail Sabri appeared to be unprepared when he revealed that a fresh detailed SOPs for the new lockdown will only be made public tomorrow (Jan 12) at 5pm – just 7 hours before the lockdown goes into effect.

As early as last Friday, the 32-million populations had already anticipated a new lockdown to be announced today. In fact, it was the “turtle egg” minister Sabri, who told all and sundry that the prime minister would make a special announcement on Monday (today). Yet, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the defence minister, is himself caught with his pants down unprepared.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin also announced that only five economic sectors deemed essential are allowed to operate, namely factories and manufacturing, construction, services, trading and distribution, as well as plantations and commodities. It seems every sector of business can operate. For example, can 4D betting operators like Magnum, Sports Toto and DaMaCai offer its “services” during the MCO?

Clearly, without proper definitions, every single company can claim to be either in the services or trading and distribution sector – from massage parlours to brothel houses to accessories shops to beauty and barber shops. Perhaps the clueless government should instead announce which industries or sectors that are not allowed to operate during the 14-day MCO lockdown.

It’s not an exaggeration to say the decision to implement MCO 2. 0 lockdown was done in a haste and ill-prepared manner. After the Sabah election that triggered the third wave, the backdoor government has lost control and was never interested in containing the outbreak. That explains why even ministers have been tested positive for Covid-19, one after another.

Minister “Doraemon” Rina Harun has been infected with the virus as revealed today, just a day after her colleague Minister Mustapa Mohamed was also announced to have tested positive. Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was tested positive Covid-19, forcing several other ministers – including PM Muhyiddin – to be quarantined.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun took the Covid-19 test on Sunday (January 10) morning, while Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Kota Bharu from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (January 9) night. Mr Mustapa had earlier attended a Cabinet meeting on January 6.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah have since been identified as ministers who sat beside Mustapa during the Cabinet meeting. However, both Redzuan and Saifuddin said they have not experienced any symptoms. It’s unknown if these infections are the beginning of a bigger “Minister Cluster”.

Regardless, it shows that the super bloated Cabinet of 72 ministers and deputy ministers, all of whom are being paid by taxpayers, were either reckless or did not bother to practice the health SOPs themselves. How dare the backdoor government lecture, warn, and even fine the 32-million people RM1,000 if they do not practice SOPs when the 72 ministers and deputy ministers ignored the same rules?

More importantly, the arrogant and clueless ministers may have spread the virus to ordinary folks – perhaps in the hundreds – during the 14-day incubation period of the Coronavirus since they first got infected. The best part is, the average people will be told to fly kite due to shortage of ambulance or hospital beds, but the ministers are given VIP hospital rooms to be treated.

Still, the MCO 2.0 lockdown may be a little slow, a little late. It should have been implemented immediately after the Sabah cluster exploded to 3-figure. After suffering for a painful 10 months, the people are told that it’s back to the square one, only at a worse starting level. All the past efforts had gone to waste. It’s one thing to be power-crazy. It’s another thing to be incompetent, useless and clueless but arrogant.

