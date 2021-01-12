DARK DAYS AHEAD – AS MUHYIDDIN MORPHS MALAYSIA INTO A ‘DICTATORSHIP’: MAHATHIR & GUAN ENG LASH OUT AT MUHYIDDIN’S SHOCK EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION – WHY? WHAT FOR? DOES MUHYIDDIN PLAN TO RULE BY ‘DECREE’ WITHOUT PARLIAMENT? WHAT CAN ‘EMERGENCY’ DO TO RESTRICT PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT THAT AN MCO CANNOT?

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party is surprised by the emergency proclamation today – a day after the two-week MCO was imposed – and questioned Muhyiddin Yassin’s motives for recommending it.

In a statement, Lim said the prime minister’s justification that it would help avoid snap elections during the pandemic did not hold water, as the call for fresh polls was only coming from the Umno camp, who holds just 39 of the 222 parliamentary seats.

“Only Umno is making this demand. All other political parties including the opposition PH and DAP oppose the call for an early general election. Therefore, it does not make sense,” he said.

He said the back-to-back announcements had caused confusion, and suggested poor governance and administration within the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Lim said the MCO and state of emergency show the government claimed it had controlled the pandemic prematurely last year, with daily cases rising quickly and projected to reach as high as 5,000 a day as soon as March.

“Policy flip-flops, double standards and sheer incompetence by the PN federal government caused Malaysians to lose both their lives and livelihood in the battle against Covid-19.

“The endless politicking for survival following (Muhyiddin’s) loss of parliamentary majority resulted in the PN government failing to focus on the job at hand,” he said.

Lim criticised the government for failing to release up-to-date and comprehensive SOPs for the new MCO despite having four days to prepare, with the education and trade sectors not provided with complete guidelines during his initial announcement yesterday. FMT

