HOME MINISTER HAMAZAH – KNOWN IN POLITICAL CIRCLES AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DAIM ZAINUDDIN – ANNOUNCES TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 SOON AFTER SHOCK ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’ PROCLAMATION

PETALING JAYA: Home minister Hamzah Zainudin has become the third Cabinet member to test positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the home ministry said Hamzah was informed that he was Covid-19 positive early this morning, and urged the minister’s close contacts from Jan 8 to Jan 11 to immediately get screened for Covid-19.

“Throughout his treatment and quarantine, the minister will continue to monitor and ensure that all ministry matters proceed smoothly.

“He expresses his thanks to all parties for praying for his recovery and also apologises for any complications that might have been caused by this development,” the ministry said.

Previously, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed tested positive for the virus.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

