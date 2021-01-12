DEAFENING SILENCE FROM UMNO – AS MUHYIDDIN THUNDERS OUT ‘STERN WARNING’ TO POLITICAL RIVALS NOT TO ‘DISRUPT’ HIS GOVT – EVEN AS MALAYSIA’S SHARE MARKET TUMBLES ON ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’ PROCLAMATION

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has warned of stern action should anyone attempt to “disrupt” the government’s Covid-19 fight and economy during the emergency.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong declared a national emergency that will last until Aug 1.

In a televised address after the declaration, Muhyiddin hoped the drastic move will help the government combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This emergency was enforced to help us flatten the Covid-19 curve immediately and further reduce the pressure on the country’s healthcare system, which is pressured by the rising Covid-19 cases every day.

“I hereby issue a strong warning to anyone who tries to disrupt the government’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economy.

“Stern action will be taken in the interest of the rakyat’s welfare and national security,” he said.

The emergency has suspended Parliament and allowed the executive branch of government more powers than under normal circumstances. MKINI

