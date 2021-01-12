SUDDENLY WHETHER MUHYIDDIN REALIZES IT OR NOT, HE’S KICKED THE BALL INTO UMNO’S COURT: AHA! SO EMERGENCY RULE IS NOW TO PREVENT SNAP GE15 – BUT AGONG OR MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF CAN PREVENT THAT BY OPTING NOT TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT! WHY NOT MUHYIDDIN JUST ADMIT – IT’S TO STOP UMNO FROM WITHDRAWING SUPPORT FOR HIS INCOMPETENT GOVT – BUT WILL UMNO SHIVER & SHAKE WITH FRIGHT AT HIS BACKHANDED TRICK? OR WILL IT RAGE ON TO PULLS ITS MPs FROM THE CABINET – CAN A ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’ BE HELD BY A GOVT THAT DOES NOT HAVE A MAJORITY OR IN OTHER WORDS AN ILLEGAL GOVT?

Hannah Yeoh @hannahyeoh
 Nik Nazm @niknazmi
Trump approves emergency for DC to safeguard Biden’s inauguration. . Is Abah’s emergency in Malaysia for his failure in dealing with Covid and a crumbling government?

Yeo Bee Yin @yeobeeyin
Emergency or not, the question remains, what will gov do differently to curb Covid-19? It isn’t about how much power you have, it’s what you do with it.
TWITTER.COM

No election or parliament during emergency – PM

Muhyiddin Yassin said elections will not be held during the emergency while Parliament will not convene unless deemed necessary by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a veiled referrence to certain quarters within Umno, the prime minister noted that some were pressuring him to call for an election during the pandemic.

Muhyiddin said he cannot do so during a pandemic but assured that he will call for polls as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Parliament and state assemblies will not convene until a date deemed suitable by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We know the people do not want an election while Covid-19 is still spreading,” he added in a televised address.

Earlier today, Istana Negara confirmed that the Agong had consented to the government’s request for a state of emergency until August.

Muhyiddin said an independent committee will be formed to advise the monarch on whether to end the emergency earlier.

The prime minister added that he had an obligation to protect the people during the pandemic.

“There are certain quarters who are demanding for elections to be held. I do not intend to stop elections.

“The main thing that is stopping me from advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from dissolving Parliament and pave the way for an election is the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I give my firm commitment that the general election will be held as soon as the independent committee affirms that the pandemic has subsided.

“It will then be up to the people to choose the government that they think is deserving to take care of their welfare.

“That is my commitment and pledge which I will fulfil, God willing,” he added.

Harapan MPs question need for emergency when MCO should be enough

The announcement this morning that the King has consented to an emergency declaration proposed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has provoked strong reactions from Dewan Rakyat MPs who are questioning its impact on Parliament and just how badly the economy will be impacted.

Muhyiddin also announced that Parliament would be suspended and no elections would be held during the period that the Emergency is in effect.

“Emergency declared until Aug 1. Please stay calm everyone.

“Most, if not all of us have been caught completely off guard by this extraordinary measure,” said Subang MP Wong Chen in a Facebook post.

Emergency declared until 1st August. Please stay calm everyone. Most, if not all of us have been caught completely off…

Posted by Wong Chen on Monday, January 11, 2021

DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh drew attention to the plight of businesses, saying on Twitter:

“My heart breaks for every business owner who has been struggling since 2020 and to enter into 2021 at the onset of an emergency with eight months being robbed!”

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto questioned why Muhyiddin was pushing for an emergency when he had announced an MCO for two weeks in six states.

“If MCO is to contain the pandemic then why the need for a state of emergency?” she asked.

“After such a long budget debate for weeks on end and ministers stating how the money will be channelled etc, this would be the best time to implement what was promised, what was planned for the rakyat,” she added.

MKINI

TWITTER.COM / MKINI

