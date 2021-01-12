Muhyiddin Yassin said elections will not be held during the emergency while Parliament will not convene unless deemed necessary by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a veiled referrence to certain quarters within Umno, the prime minister noted that some were pressuring him to call for an election during the pandemic.

Muhyiddin said he cannot do so during a pandemic but assured that he will call for polls as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Parliament and state assemblies will not convene until a date deemed suitable by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Throughout the emergency period, the general election, state elections and by-elections will not be held.

“We know the people do not want an election while Covid-19 is still spreading,” he added in a televised address.

Earlier today, Istana Negara confirmed that the Agong had consented to the government’s request for a state of emergency until August.

Muhyiddin said an independent committee will be formed to advise the monarch on whether to end the emergency earlier.

The prime minister added that he had an obligation to protect the people during the pandemic.

“There are certain quarters who are demanding for elections to be held. I do not intend to stop elections.

“The main thing that is stopping me from advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from dissolving Parliament and pave the way for an election is the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I give my firm commitment that the general election will be held as soon as the independent committee affirms that the pandemic has subsided.

“It will then be up to the people to choose the government that they think is deserving to take care of their welfare.

“That is my commitment and pledge which I will fulfil, God willing,” he added.