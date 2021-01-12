PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has repeated his claim that several Umno leaders had met DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook.

In an interview with TV Pertiwi, Annuar said the leaders included members of the Umno Supreme Council, the party’s highest decision-making body.

He stopped short of naming them.

“I do not wish to reveal (their names), it is enough that I received information which has been verified,” he said. “This has already been admitted to by the person involved, that outside of the party’s decision, there were top leaders who were involved in the meeting with Anthony (Loke) from DAP.”

Annuar had been asked to elaborate on his recent claims that Umno was preparing to work with DAP to form a new government.

He said if there were any plans to work with DAP, it should have been discussed within the party. “As the secretary-general, (I can say) this matter (working with DAP) was never decided by the party.”

On whether the purported plan had anything to do with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is facing trial, Annuar said he does not want to make any accusations.

“We are all still friends. I only want to talk about the facts and the truth only,” he said, adding he had no hard feelings over his removal as secretary-general.

Last week, Annuar claimed Umno’s “no DAP-no Anwar” policy and en-bloc support for the Perikatan Nasional government has been disrespected by some who sought to work with DAP to form a new government.

Subsequently, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng accused Annuar of making up stories over Umno-DAP cooperation.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.