FROM MALAY UNITY GOVT TO STATE OF EMERGENCY – ARE MALAYS PROUD OF MUHYIDDIN NOW? AFTER HOODWINKING THE PEOPLE WITH A 2-WEEK MCO THAT EXPERTS SAY SHOULD LAST 6 WEEKS, TREACHEROUS COUP PM BACKSTABS CITIZENS BY GOING BEHND THEIR BACKS TO GET AGONG TO DECLARE A 7-MONTH EMERGENCY UNTIL AUG 1
‘Administrative emergency’? Ahead of PM’s address, propaganda posters urge public to ‘not panic’
Ahead of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s hastily-announced special address to clarify matters at 11am, the posters, in Malay, have claimed that it will merely be a so-called “administrative emergency”, a concept that has no roots in the Federal Constitution.
The posters claimed that the Emergency was called to suspend the Parliament to avoid politicking, and so that no election can be held to prevent a similar aftermath to the Sabah state poll that led to the third wave of Covid-19 here.
It is uncertain who produced the posters. However, a reverse image search showed they were not online previously.
Last year, several lawyers polled by Malay Mail cast doubts over the feasibility of the rumoured so-called “partial emergency” dubbed either a political, economic or health emergency, following speculation yesterday that the government was seeking such powers.
Pointing to the Federal Constitution, the constitutional experts said the country’s supreme document only provides for one type of emergency that would either cover the whole country or any state in its Article 150.
Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.
In a statement by Istana Negara, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the decision was made after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on the Agong yesterday.
An emergency committee will be formed consisting of government and Opposition MPs and relevant health experts to determine if the Emergency will be ended early.
The decree came just a day after Putrajaya announced a new movement control order affecting six states for two weeks starting tomorrow.
It also came amid calls by some in Umno pressuring the Perikatan Nasional government to call for a snap general election this year.
Back in October, Muhyiddin had then pleaded for a state of emergency be declared, but the Agong decided that there was no need for one.
The Agong had also then delivered a warning directed at politicians looking to unsettle the country’s administration.
UM epidemiologist backs MCO 2.0 but says at least six weeks, not two, to curb Covid-19
KUALA LUMPUR,— The reimplementation of the movement control order (MCO) for 14 days is not enough to reduce the current spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia, according to Professor Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud, an epidemiologist from the University of Malaya.
He said the number of sporadic cases or infections in the community this time around is much higher than the first MCO last March, and suggested the MCO length should be between six and 12 weeks to effectively reduce the number of cases.
“The implementation of the MCO is necessary; but two weeks is insufficient as the incubation period of the virus is between 10 to 14 days.
“That means that cases detected today may have become infected 14 days ago. If we want the MCO to be effective, it should be at least six to 12 weeks long,” he told Berita Harian.
According to Dr Awang Bulgiba, the rate of positive cases among Malaysians undergoing Covid-19 tests has now reached 8 per cent, above the World Health Organisation’s recommended 5 per cent rate.
“During the first MCO, the rate was 1 to 2 per cent alone, meaning only one or two individuals were found positive out of 100 were screened, compared to eight people now.
“This implies that the community spread is much higher than anticipated. The number of people testing positive is now being capped by the number of tests being conducted — meaning the more tests we do, the higher the number of positive cases we detect,” he said.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced a return to MCO for five states and three federal territories due to the spike in Covid-19 cases that have pushed the country’s health system to near “breaking point”.
The renewed MCO will begin at 12.01am tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah.
Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will remain under the conditional MCO while Perlis and Sarawak will return to the recovery phase of the MCO.
MALAY MAIL
.