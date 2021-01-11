BIGGEST JOKE – MUHYIDDIN’S BIG ‘POW-WOW’ IN JOHOR CANCELLED – AFTR 2 STATE BERSATU BIGWIGS QUARANTINED FOR POSSIBLE COVID-19

JOHOR BARU: The inaugural Johor Perikatan Nasional liaison meeting that was supposed to be held in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Jan 12) has been cancelled after two of its participants were under self-quarantine.

Johor Bersatu secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and state information chief Solihan Badri are currently undergoing self-quarantine after being in close contact with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Solihan, who is also state Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman.

He said the meeting has been cancelled.

He added that his swab test for Covid-19, which was taken on Sunday (Jan 10), was negative and that he would be taking his next test on Thursday (Jan 14).

The meeting was supposed to be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Johor Perikatan liaison committee chairman.

MALAY MAIL

.