WHO’S MUHYIDDIN KIDDING – SURELY 2 WEEKS MCO NOT ENOUGH – AND WILL BE EXTENDED – AS NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS STAY HIGH AT 2,232 EVEN TODAY: ROADBLOCKS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY AS MUHYIDDIN ADMITS ‘HEALTH SYSTEM AT BREAKING POINT’; NO MORE DINE-IN, ONLY TAKEAWAY; 2 TO A CAR, TRAVEL WITHIN 10KM RADIUS; SPM STUDENTS ALLOWED TO ATTEND SCHOOL, MOE TO RELEASE DETAILS

PETALING JAYA: Five states will come under a 14-day movement control order (MCO) from Wednesday, following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced.

The five states are Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

All social activities in these states are off, including Thaipusam, Chinese New Year and group sports activities. All cross-border travel will also be forbidden.

A conditional MCO will be imposed on Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Perlis and Sarawak will be under a recovery MCO.

Muhyiddin said the government understands the concerns of the people and the burden shouldered by frontliners.

“Our health system is at a breaking point,” he said, adding that public health facilities could no longer support 2,000 cases a day.

“The government realises a stricter approach must be taken to break the chain of infections and lower the number of daily infections.”

He added that roadblocks will be in place from Wednesday, 12.01am and that travel in MCO areas is limited to a 10km radius.

“For the purchase of essentials from hypermarkets or nearby shops, only two members of a family are allowed to go out in the same vehicle.

“Any individual found flouting the law will be fined RM1,000.”

Muhyiddin said all social, religious, and cultural activities involving mass gatherings including weddings, events, as well as for Chinese New Year and Thaipusam celebrations are not allowed.

“Interstate travelling is not allowed nationwide while in MCO areas, inter-district travelling is also not allowed.”

Muhyiddin said five essential economic sectors will be allowed to operate, primarily the manufacturing, construction, services, trading and distribution, as well as plantations and commodities.

Workers in non-essential industries will be required to work from home.

Muhyiddin said eateries and restaurants will be allowed to operate, although dining-in will not be allowed.

“They can only open for takeaways,” he said. Food delivery services will also be allowed to operate.

Muhyiddin also gave an assurance that there was sufficient supply of essentials and there was no need for panic buying.

He said students taking their SPM for the 2020 and 2021 sessions would be allowed to attend school, subject to stricter rules. The education ministry will provide details on these rules.

“For religious activities in states under MCO, only the committee members of a mosque or house of worship will be allowed to be present (at their house of worship), and this is subject to a maximum of five people.”

In states under CMCO or RMCO, religious activities are still allowed subject to the existing rules.

Muhyiddin also said people will be allowed to leave their homes for recreational activities.

“Ensure you keep a two-metre distance from others at all times. If you want to jog, just do so in pairs, if you want to cycle, don’t cycle in groups,” he said.

“These coming two weeks are very important, not just for ourselves but for the whole country. All our sacrifices – cutting off contact with our friends, being isolated at home, and the difficulty in engaging in social activities outside – can save all our lives.”

Muhyiddin said the virus was in the community and that people should not forget measures to prevent the spread of the virus including washing their hands, wearing face masks, and maintaining physical distance.

He also announced that Phase 3 of clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will begin on Jan 21, involving 3,000 volunteers in nine public hospitals.

“Malaysia is set to become the first country outside of China for the inactivated vaccine trials developed by the Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China.”

Muhyiddin said that while the country is set to receive vaccines soon, it would serve as a preventive measure and that the main way to prevent infection was to follow the rules and good hygiene measures.

“I guarantee that the government will do the best to protect the people. I appeal to all to do your best to protect yourselves, your communities and society. Only by uniting against this virus can we win.” – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Covid-19 (Jan 11): 2,232 new cases, spike in S’wak

The Health Ministry today reported 2,232 new Covid-19 cases with Sarawak reporting three digit new cases (153) for the first time.

Most of the new cases in Sarawak were reported to be in the Miri (93 new cases), which alongside the Kuching and Sibu districts, will be placed under conditional movement control order (MCO) restrictions for two weeks beginning Wednesday.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 28,554↑ (1,222 more than the previous day)

Patients in ICU: 187 ↑ ( 16 more than the previous day, new record)

Intubated patients: 87 ↑ (11 more than the previous day, new record)

Deaths: 4 – MKINI

