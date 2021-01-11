MCO 2.0 IN 6 STATES – SELANGOR, PENANG, JOHOR, MALACCA, SABAH & ALL FTs – CMCO IN 6 MORE – AND RMCO IN SARAWAK & PERLIS – INTERSTATE * INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL BANNED FOR 2 WEEKS FROM JAN 13

KUALA LUMPUR — The movement control order (MCO) will be reintroduced in six states while six more will remain under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from January 13, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a special address this evening, the prime minister said both the renewed MCO and CMCO will run until at least until January 26.

The prime minister said the Covid-19 pandemic was starting to overwhelm the country’s major public hospitals, 15 of which he said was already nearing their maximum capacity.

“Our healthcare is at a breaking point,” Muhyiddin said when explaining the drastic decision.

All Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah will be under the MCO, while six others with the exception of Perlis and Sarawak, will be placed under the CMCO.

Perlis and Sarawak will be placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The government will reintroduce the interstate and inter-district travel ban nationwide beginning January 13 as part of measures to contain Covid-19 infections. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement today, in a live television address. He also said that residents in states going under the movement control order (MCO) will be restricted to a 10km radius of their homes. "Only two household members are allowed to go out and be in the same vehicle. Any individuals who violate this order can be issued a RM1,000 compound," Muhyiddin announced.

