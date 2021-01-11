ANWAR DUPED AGAIN? CRAZED TO BE PM OR NOT, PKR CHIEF HAILS UMNO MPs FOR ABANDONING MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS UMNO’S MACHANG MP MAKES IT CLEAR HE’S ‘TRANSFERRING’ SUPPORT TO KU LI & NOT ANWAR – WHILE MAT HASAN REINS IN ‘REBEL’ PARTY MATES WITH REMINDER UMNO BACKS MUHYIDDIN ‘AS A WHOLE’ – AND MUHYIDDIN SEEN TESTING THE WATERS WITH ‘HISHAM AS DPM’ OPTION

Umno backs govt as a whole

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s support for the Perikatan Nasional government and the Prime Minister is en bloc, say several party supreme council members.

They said as long as the party did not veer from that position, support for the government would be intact, explaining that the supreme council decided the party’s stand on a consensus basis.

Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hassan said from the very beginning of Perikatan’s formation, the party’s supreme council had agreed to give total support which meant all 38 MPs were on board for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It was never on an individual basis. It was always to be all 38 MPs as one, ” he said when contacted.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad also said the party had decided to back Perikatan as a whole.

“What the supreme council decides is what the party stands for. As for motions to be brought up at the annual general assembly (on Jan 31) to be voted on by the delegates, we also have a system.

“It is not decided by the supreme council but by a working committee under Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid which will screen all motions. As of today, not all divisions have sent in their motions, ” he said.

Md Alwi said he did not know why Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced after the supreme council meeting on Jan 8 that it was agreed that certain motions would be brought to the AGM.

He urged Umno leaders to put aside personal agendas and start preparing for the next general election.

“The next general election may not be three years but perhaps three or six months away. Everyone has a personal agenda, but as a party that ruled for 60 years we must now decide what are we really offering to the nation.

“Are we offering infighting or confusion to the people as the biggest political party, or a stable leadership with a clear vision to form the next government?” asked the Ketereh Umno deputy chief and Kok Lanas assemblyman.

Another supreme council member, who did not want to be named, said all had made their stand known during the Jan 8 meeting.

He said even though Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub had on Saturday said he was withdrawing support for Perikatan in favour of Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, he must remember that the latter never withdrew his support for Muhyiddin.

“The party works on a consensus and despite all that was said during the supreme council meeting, the decision taken by the supreme council is what matters.

“And it was decided on Jan 8 that Umno remains in cooperation with the Perikatan government of Muhyiddin, ” he added.

He said even though Ahmad Jazlan insisted on stepping down as Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairman and disclosed that he would withdraw support for Muhyiddin during that meeting, none of the other supreme council members reacted.

“The three-hour meeting was a very calm one. Yes, some did lash out at Umno leaders who wanted to work with DAP and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but no one argued with each other.”

In announcing that he was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin, Ahmad Jazlan claimed that the Prime Minister now only had the backing of 110 of the 220 MPs.

The Kelantan Umno chairman has yet to make his decision known formally. ANN

Anwar hails Umno MPs abandoning PM as ‘smart’ move

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today hailed the decision by some Umno MPs to abandon Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as a “smart decision”. He said the move was appropriate due to the failure of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Plus government on various fronts. “That is a smart decision. The government is weak and incapable of managing Covid-19 effectively. “The economy is sluggish, investments are not coming in… We are facing all kinds of problems,” he told a press conference in Port Dickson today. Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP, was asked to respond to the decision by Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jalan Yaakub who withdrew his support for Muhyiddin. Previously, Umno’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah also renounced Muhyiddin. Anwar said Muhyiddin’s government, instead of addressing ongoing problems, is distracted with positions. “The only solution they have provided is patronage and positions for politicians – that has to stop,” he said. Anwar, who has been working to replace Muhyiddin as prime minister, said there must be a strong and stable system with the political will to chart the course of the nation. “This is about the will to save the country, not the will to save the positions of one or two persons. “They (PN) have been given enough opportunities, it is time to transition to a new and strong leadership,” he said. Without the support of the two Umno MPs, Muhyiddin now has the support of 110 MPs out of 220 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat. Two more seats are vacant. – MKINI

Sources dismiss talk of Hisham being appointed DPM

Talk that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein will be appointed deputy prime minister is possibly an unsubstantiated rumour.

Several news organisations have speculated that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin would appoint the Foreign Minister as his deputy.

However, sources in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno have dismissed the speculation as an unsubstantiated rumour. But, other sources said there was a possibility that it might happen.

“The rumour that Hisham will be made DPM is not true, ” a Bersatu politician said in a WhatsApp message.

A pro-Bersatu Umno insider said the rumour was part of a Spy vs Spy (a comic strip featuring two spies involved in espionage activities) game to spook the Prime Minister into appointing an anti-Bersatu Umno MP as deputy prime minister.

Hishammuddin, a former Umno vice-president who is not an Umno supreme council member now, is seen as a pro-Bersatu politician.

The anti-Bersatu faction in Umno, according to the Umno insider, preferred Umno president and Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or Senior Minister (Security) and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister.

“Will Zahid agree to Hishammuddin being made DPM?” he said.

If Hishammuddin was made deputy prime minister, the pro-Bersatu Umno insider said it would further drive a wedge between the anti-Bersatu faction in Umno and the Prime Minister.

However, an anti-Bersatu Umno leader said if Hishammuddin was appointed to the number two post, it would drive a wedge internally in his party.

“Hisham would have a powerful position which he can use to sway Umno leaders and grassroots not to support the motion to cut ties with Bersatu in the party general assembly on Jan 31, ” he said.

Politicking heated up on Saturday when Machang MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub announced he was withdrawing his support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

Ahmad Jazlan is seen as being with the anti-Bersatu faction in Umno.

His action had left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government with 110 MPs while the fractured Opposition has 108 MPs.

There are two Umno MPs – Ahmad Jazlan and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah – who do not support the PN government but are not with the Opposition.

The Umno leaders who are anti-Bersatu such as Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz have hinted that Ahmad Jazlan has triggered a domino effect. More Umno MPs, they claimed, might announce their withdrawal of support for the Perikatan government in the next few days.

The weekend was filled with talk on the Prime Minister’s health and that Muhyiddin would appoint Hishammuddin to the post that for the first time in Malaysian history is vacant.

Muhyiddin, according to the Bersatu source, was not concerned about the weekend rumour. Utmost on his mind is the alarming Covid-19 situation in the country where the positive numbers are in the four digits daily.

The Prime Minister is more likely to make a big announcement on a possible targeted movement control order than a new DPM. – ANN

