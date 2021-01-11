MALAYSIA’S TYCOONS AGHAST MUHYIDDIN & CO EVEN THINKING OF ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ AGAIN: THE CRUX OF THE PROBLEM IS – INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN & CO DON’T KNOW AT ALL WHAT THEY’RE DOING – ‘TO MCO OR NOT TO MCO IS NOT THE RIGHT QUESTION ,’ SAY HEALTH EXPERTS – WHAT MORE A POLITICALLY-INSPIRED EMERGENCY!

Tycoons plead for help as ministry proposes lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Facing pressure from business tycoons who do not want a total lockdown which will cripple an already weakening economy, the National Security Council is now discussing various other methods to curb the transmission of Covid-19 cases.

A source close to the ongoing talks said the government has heard views from the tycoons and the health ministry.

“The tycoons want the government to implement a strict lockdown but it should be business-friendly. They say they are bleeding. Operations need to continue.

“The health ministry, on the other hand, has advised the government to go for a total lockdown. They say that is the only way to bring down the spiralling number of cases,” the source told FMT.

He said the original plan was for the government to declare an emergency or a total lockdown but “the business community is pleading”.

He said the National Security Council, which is now in its final stages of discussions, has deliberated on the matter in detail.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to make an announcement at 6pm today.

The source said NSC members have “more or less” decided to implement strict SOPs which may include banning of cross border travel and ordering children and senior citizens to stay indoors.

“They are discussing ways to make it business friendly. Unless, at the last minute, they revert back to the original plan to declare the emergency that the health ministry wants.”

However, he said the government would consider all views before making its final decision.

