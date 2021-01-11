Any push for emergency now reeks of politics, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak says any attempt by Putrajaya to seek a declaration of emergency will be seen as an attempt to stay in power.

In a Facebook post, Najib said if reports that the government is considering an emergency to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are true, it would be one that is actually politically motivated. Earlier today, The Star, quoting multiple sources, reported the Cabinet had discussed seeking an emergency declaration as the Covid-19 situation worsens nationwide. Najib said the first movement control order (MCO) was quite strict, with armed forces personnel brought in to ensure compliance. “What else was not enough to fight Covid-19 then? As proven in the first MCO last year, the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 is more than enough to contain Covid-19 without the need to declare an emergency or suspend Parliament.” He said if it is true that the government is seeking an emergency, more people will get the perception that the government only wants to hold on to power. Najib said many will also perceive that the Perikatan Nasional government intentionally relaxed nearly all restrictions and allowed the Covid-19 situation to worsen so that they can then request for an emergency again after their first attempt in October failed. “An MCO 2.0 would suffice.” Last October, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah rejected the government’s request to declare an emergency. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Govt considering an emergency order to rein in pandemic

PETALING JAYA: An emergency order may be invoked soon to rein in the alarming surge of Covid-19 case.

Multiple sources in Putrajaya said the Covid-19 crisis and the need to declare an emergency were discussed at a special Cabinet meeting at 11am on Monday (Jan 11).

There are no details about what Cabinet decided but Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang Di Pertuan Agong on Monday afternoon.

The Prime Minister is expected to brief the King on what transpired at the Cabinet meeting.

A National Security Council meeting is also expected to be held in the afternoon.

The signs seem to be pointing to a more drastic measure to check the spread of the pandemic.

This will be the second attempt by the government to invoke an emergency order to control the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s priority, said an aide to a minister, is the deadly pandemic.

He is deeply concerned that the country’s healthcare system is beyond its limits and may even be on the verge of collapsing as Covid-19 cases continue to spread and surge.

Each day sees new records being breached for new cases of Covid-19 patients.

Two ministers were recently confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19. They are Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohamad and Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

The flurry of meetings on Monday will probably fuel rumours that Muhyiddin is planning to appoint a deputy prime minister (DPM).

Rumours that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will be the next DPM has gone out of control following a report in Sin Chew Daily that Hishammuddin and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob are in the running for the job.

But a Senior Minister said rumours about the DPM appointment will likely remain rumours.

“The Prime Minister has said many times that he is satisfied with the current arrangement of power-sharing. There is no necessity for a reshuffle, ” said the Senior Minister.

An emergency order, if it happens, would involve the suspension of Parliament and any would-be elections during the emergency period.

The earlier attempt to invoke emergency rule had met with fierce opposition.

The last time there was an emergency rule in Malaysia was after the May 1969 race riots.

Two very different sets of speculation are surging.

Will it be the appointment of a new DPM or an emergency order to rein in a killer pandemic? ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

