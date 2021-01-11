SCARY OR NOT – MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT NOW A REAL LIFE WALKING-TALKING TIME-BOMB: NOW 2 CABINET MINISTERS & A KELANTAN STATE ASSEMBLYMAN ALL DOWN WITH COVID-19 – NAJIB TONGUE-LASHES MUHYDDIN & CO FOR REFUSING TO SELF-QUARANTINE – WHILE KIT SIANG WANTS COVID STATUS OF ALL MINISTERS TO BE MADE PUBLIC

Mustapa received his positive test result on Saturday evening and had since been taken to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan for treatment.

Rina was tested at the Putrajaya Health Clinic yesterday morning, received her result last night, and has been warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since earlier this morning.

Malaysiakini report on their Covid-19 infection said:

“Several ministers who did their tests after Mustapa had already gotten their results by yesterday. It is learnt that several may have been found positive.

“A minister, when contacted this morning, said that he also heard about the matter, but yet to know who among the cabinet members were found with the virus.”

Malaysians are entitled to know the Covid-19 status of all the Cabinet Ministers and there should be immediate and full disclosure of this information, considering the trust deficit suffered by the Perikatan Nasional Ministers and leaders over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will the Health Ministry or the Prime Minister’s Office issue such a statement immediately?

(Media Comment by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 11th January 2021)

Galas assemblyman, wife have Covid-19

GALAS state assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a swab test, yesterday. In his Facebook post today, Syahbuddin said his wife, Nor Azila Sidi Ahmad, 40, was also tested positive and they are currently receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) in Kuala Krai, 73km from Kota Baru. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

