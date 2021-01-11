FROM CANCER TO COVID-19 – MUHYIDDIN’S OFFICE DENIES HE’S ILL – DISMISSES TALK DPM TO BE APPOINTED TODAY – BUT LIVE SPECIAL ADDRESS AT 6PM SUGGESTS NEW MCO WILL BE DECLARED

PMO rebuts rumours, says Muhyiddin is cancer free, no DPM appointment either

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been certified by medical experts to be free of cancer, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified today amid rumours claiming he needs to undergo treatment for illness.

The Prime Minister’s Office also clarified that no deputy minister will be appointed, contrary to news reports indicating that a candidate from Umno has been chosen.

