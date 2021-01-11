FROM CANCER TO COVID-19 – MUHYIDDIN’S OFFICE DENIES HE’S ILL – DISMISSES TALK DPM TO BE APPOINTED TODAY – BUT LIVE SPECIAL ADDRESS AT 6PM SUGGESTS NEW MCO WILL BE DECLARED
PMO rebuts rumours, says Muhyiddin is cancer free, no DPM appointment either
KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been certified by medical experts to be free of cancer, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified today amid rumours claiming he needs to undergo treatment for illness.
The Prime Minister’s Office also clarified that no deputy minister will be appointed, contrary to news reports indicating that a candidate from Umno has been chosen.
Announcement of PM’s special address appears to confirm new MCO
KUALA LUMPUR— A graphics has been released to announce Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address at 6pm today on the implementation of the movement control order.
While the government has so far not confirmed that a new lockdown would be implemented, the title of the announcement for the PM’s live address this evening suggested that this has been decided.
Muhyiddin’s address will be broadcast online via Facebook as well as on RTM, BernamaTV, TV3, and Astro Awani.
MALAY MAIL
.