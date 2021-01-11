HISHAM THE ONLY WAY OUT FOR ‘BIG EGO’ MUHYIDDIN – HE COULD NEVER GIVE UP THE PM POST TO REJOIN PAKATAN – OR CALL SNAP GE15 BECAUSE BERSATU WILL BE WIPED OUT – THE ONLY WAY TO SAVE FACE IS TO APPOINT NAJIB’S COUSIN AS DPM – BUT EVERYONE WILL KNOW WHO WILL CALL THE SHOTS FROM BEHIND THE SCENES – NO MATTER WHAT THE WINDOW-DRESSING COOKED UP BY HIS SUPPORTERS & BLOGGERS

Battle of Malay parties ‘could make DAP the kingmaker’

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst foresees DAP being a kingmaker after the next general election should the battle for Malay votes between Umno and PPBM go down to the wire.

James Chin, of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute, said if an electoral agreement was not reached, Umno and Barisan Nasional are likely to clash with PPBM and Perikatan Nasional in Malay constituencies, with DAP likely to retain the Chinese-majority or urban seats.

If the elections were held now, it is likely that PPBM will be wiped out by Umno and PAS, he said.

“If PAS was forced to choose between Umno and PPBM, I believe they will side with Umno, owing to the party’s strength. But the longer it takes to go to polls, the stronger PPBM will get, improving their chances of getting a chunk of Umno seats,” Chin said.

Several Umno leaders including its former president Najib Razak and Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz have voiced concern that Umno will be weakened the longer it waits to cut ties with PPBM.

Chin said if the Malay vote went down to the wire, DAP, currently the party with the most seats in the Dewan Rakyat, could become the kingmaker.

He said an Umno-DAP alliance would not be possible given that their ideologies are incompatible. DAP may consider working with PPBM because they were previously in the Pakatan Harapan government and have a short history together, while Sabah and Sarawak parties were likely to “go with the flow”.”

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi said Malaysian politics is filled with ironies and paradoxes and an alliance of Umno, GPS, DAP and PKR could not be ruled out.

If PAS could previously work with DAP, Umno could very well work with DAP. “Even PPBM leaders, while they were in Umno, were at one point enemies with PKR and DAP. Then they became allies and now they are enemies again.”

Awang Azman said the way forward for the country is for all political parties to engage in a free-for-all in the next election. “After that, they can all sit down and work together to form a strong government until the next election,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Yesterday these pictures went around.

HISHAMMUDDIN Hussein will be made deputy prime minister as early as this week as Muhyiddin Yassin tries to shore up his Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration and stem defections from Umno, sources said today. The Malaysian Insight understands the move could anger instead of appease Umno after the party's Supreme Council's decision to review any electoral pact with Bersatu and Kelantan Umno chief and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub's decision to withdraw his support for PN over the weekend. My Comments : First of all this lays to rest any prospect of Azmin and Ismail Sabri progressing to the DPM position. Having joined Bersatu, Azmin has no choice but to toe the party line. Ismail Sabri was never in the running for anything higher (at this point) because he is not No. 2 in Umno. Hishamuddin Onn has been catapulted over everyone else. It is another slap in the face for the increasingly clownish Zahid Hamidi who has become a huge liability to Umno, just like Najib. It also dims the hopes of Mohammad Hassan (Umno's No 2) of becoming Umno president and DPM, PM, etc. If Hishamuddin (lets use H2O and save some typing) is confirmed as DPM then it is a logical step that H2O will also become Umno president. When will that happen? January 31 is as a good a date as any. Umno will have their assembly, why not pass a special resolution, get rid of Zahid Hamidi and place H2O as party chief ? That may put to rest the suggestions by Umno stalwarts Mohammad Hassan, Nazri Aziz and some others that Umno offer to take Muhyiddin back into the party and make him president again. Or that may still happen. There could be a grand chess move where Muhyiddin rejoins Umno, becomes president of the party, H2O becomes deputy president of Umno and remains as DPM. Then both the PM and DPM revert back to Umno. (All this simply because EIGHT years ago Umno tak ada teloq to get rid of Najib – after PRU13.) Pas is not relevant – they never were. They will always be a liability to the country. However there are much easier and more effective ways of handling Pas. You do not need a brader Anwar or ABIM to neutralise Pas. That was Dr Mahathir's huge mistake that he made 38 years ago. He should not have brought Anwar into Umno to neutralise Pas. But with only 111 seats on their side, getting Bills passed in Parliament is going to be a problem for the PN. This is where both Warisan and DAP have to think quickly. Herein lies great opportunity. We do not need another General Election. If H2O signs on as DPM, of course there will be much less threat to PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. If the DAP (42 seats in Parliament) and Warisan (8 seats in Parliament) can work with Bersatu and Umno, the country will settle down. Shafie Apdal can get back Sabah and be Chief Minister again. Malaysia has had enough of this useless political rivalries and time wasting fighting. Considering the fact that almost all the parties and especially the political leaders have now been in "collaboration" with each other at some point in time, nothing is impossible. Who would have guessed that after a lifetime of being political enemies Dr Mahathir and Mr Lim Kit Siang would stand together on the same side? Or that Pas would join up with Umno? But that is what has happened. There is even a coffee shop somewhere that has put up pictures of world famous Communist leaders etc. (And attracted some controversy but communism is dead lah kawan. It was another fake religion.) Anyway Malaysia Boleh. So why fight? Why not work together? I want to amend my statement in the earlier post that unemployment could go past FOUR MILLION by end of 2021 and edge towards FIVE MILLION. Some people say the figures could be worse. We really do not have time. Much needs to be done to turn the country around. Dont waste time. If H2O is going to be DPM, congrats bro. Do a good job. Your late father – our third Prime Minister – was a good man. Do carry the torch.

