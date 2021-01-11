He didn’t eleborate and I didn’t ask for more details.
I was sceptical. Heard all sorts of nonsense of late.
Then it occured to me that there is a possibility that Muhyiddin may do exactly that.
His position is not good now as Umno is threatening to kick him out of Putrajaya soon.
So, this is how I think he may do it.
Muhyiddin will hand over power to Anwar and bring Pribumi Bersatu back into Pakatan Harapan.
Yup, that’s how I see it.
And with that Umno, Dr Mahathir and other anti-PH gang will be screwed.
Muhyiddin will just say he’s doing it for the good of the country.
No election amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, which is getting worse.
Anwar will happily accept it.
After all he doesn’t have any big quarrel with Muhyiddin like he does with Dr Mahathir and the Umno gang.
Heck, Anwar may even kiss and make up with Azmin and the gang.
I don’t see any problem with him doing that for the sake of power……well, he can kill them off later what.
You all know lah how politics are in this country.
PH will then have a clear majority in parliament, better than Perikatan Nasional now.
As for Muhyiddin, Anwar may give him an important position and let his PBBM continue to chip at Umno’s Malay vote bank.
I even think that there’s a chance that Pas may join Muhyiddin into PH. Hey, they can keep some of their ministerial posts what.
Afterall, Anwar may need them to keep PBBM disciplined in PH. You know, divide and rule kinda way.
But then again if Pas decides that it can’t stand DAP in PH, it may just side with Umno and the gang including the Sarawak parties in the opposition camp.
No problem.
Whatever it is, the Malay unity wave seen during the consecutive BN’s by-election victories over a year ago may has subsided by now.
Even if it hasn’t, Anwar, DAP and gang have over a year to do what they can to crush the opposition.
Deregister Umno, perhaps.
Eh, that’s possible okay.
Anwar may even find an excuse to put Dr Mahathir in jail for all the handsome old man did to him back then.
Untuk keadilan, he would says.
Oh, Najib, Zahid and others will definitely go to jail one. That’s for sure.
Urgh…..
Okay, that’s my thought on politics for the day.
Going to take a nap now.
Cheers. – http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/
Umno’s Hishammuddin to be made deputy PM in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet?
The news portal cited anonymous sources saying Hishammuddin could be appointed to the position as early as this week.
“Hisham will be deputy prime minister ASAP,” one of the unnamed sources was quoted saying.
However, the news portal also reported that other allies in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) grouping have yet to be informed of the proposal.
He has, however, held various leadership positions in Umno, including as Umno Youth chief. He was also formerly Umno vice-president until 2018 and did not contest in the party elections that year.
Muhyiddin, who is from Bersatu, did not name a deputy prime minister after taking power last March.
Instead, he appointed four “senior ministers” on March 9, 2020 to aid him in his duties, including chairing Cabinet meetings on his behalf if he was to be absent from the country.
The four senior ministers are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (formerly from PKR, now with Bersatu); Bersatu vice-president Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as education minister; Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Umno); and Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as works minister.
Muhyiddin did not appoint any senior minister from PAS even though the Islamist party is a component of the PN coalition, which excludes Barisan Nasional.
Hishammuddin’s appointment, if it goes ahead as planned, is seen to bolster Muhyiddin’s shaky position following the withdrawal of support from an Umno MP.
Just two days ago on January 9, Machang MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub declared that he would no longer support the PN government and Muhyiddin as prime minister.
This has now left the PN government with 110 MPs supporting it, which means it no longer holds a simple majority in Parliament, but only half of the seats in the Dewan Rakyat.
In the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, there are currently 220 MPs with two seats vacant after two MPs died last year and with by-elections deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 220 MPs, a simple majority required to form government would be 111 MPs.
Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after its supreme council meeting last week said a motion to sever ties with Bersatu will be decided in the January 31 Umno general assembly. MALAY MAIL
