NAZRI DROPS BOMBSHELL – UMNO WILL ONLY CONSIDER PACT WITH DAP AFTER GE15: ‘FIRST CHOICE IS PAS BUT IF MUAFAKAT CANNOT WIN ENOUGH SEATS, THEN WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SIT DOWN WITH OTHER PARTIES’

PETALING JAYA: As speculation of a snap election intensifies, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz says Barisan Nasional still intends to take on GE15 under the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.

“If Muafakat is not able to form the government, then we have no choice but to sit down with other parties and try to form the government, ” he said.

“So all negotiations must be made after the election; there is no need to discuss now, ” he added.

Nazri was responding to questions on the prospects of Umno collaborating with its arch nemesis, DAP.

It is believed that Muafakat is on the brink of dissolution due to the close ties between PAS and Bersatu.

Relations between Umno and PAS were rocky after the Islamist party joined the Perikatan Nasional pact, despite being in Muafakat.

Meanwhile, Nazri noted that calls to hold a snap general election were made by certain Umno leaders to resolve the current political impasse. However, he said the priority now

is to address the Covid-19 pandemic and issues concerning the people.

“Of course, the elections would not be held immediately during the pandemic. When we say we want the election, of course we want Covid-19 to be handled first.

“We are not stupid by saying that we want to have an election during the pandemic, ” he said.

“Only mad people would want to have an election during the pandemic. I’m not mad, ” he added.

Nazri said that certain Umno leaders merely wanted to withdraw support for the Perikatan government, rather than holding a general election.

“Whether or not there are elections, that is up to the King. That is his prerogative, ” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that if we withdraw support today (Jan 10), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin loses his position and we have elections next week. The King still has the final say, ” he added.

