SO WHO HAS 112 SEATS TO TAKE OVER THE GOVT? ‘SYIOK SENDIRI’ ANWAR MAY THINK HIS TURN TO BE PM HAS FINALLY COME – BUT UMNO’S MACHANG MP ONLY WITHDREW SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN, HE DIDN’T SAY HE’S ‘TRANSFERRING’ HIS SUPPORT TO ANWAR – AND WOULD DAP BACK ANWAR TO BE PM KNOWING HIS DEAL WITH UMNO WOULD INVOLVE DROPPING NAJIB & ZAHID’S COURT CASES?

How are the voters going to take this? How will Pakatan Harapan justify this and explain it to the voters? Will the voters not feel cheated? You invite us to support you so that you can arrest and charge these people and now you drop all the cases for the sake of power and not for the sake of the people or the country.

The politicians are taking Malaysians for a ride. They are telling us that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin no longer has 112 plus seats in Parliament and hence he should resign immediately. They are even suggesting that this is what Perlembagaan Persekutuan Malaysia (the Federal Constitution of Malaysia) says.

This is nonsense. Muhyiddin Yassin needs a simple majority to take office or to get sworn in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister (which he did with 113 seats in Parliament). But he does not need 113 seats in Parliament to stay in office. All he needs is more seats than the next person who wishes to oust him from office.

Okay, let us assume it is true that Muhyiddin does not have 112 plus seats in Parliament and that he has only 111 seats, which means it is a hung Parliament. But that is not what we need to discuss. What we need to discuss who then has 112 plus seats?

Does Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Anwar Ibrahim have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Najib Tun Razak have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Hishammuddin Tun Hussein have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Azmin Ali have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Ismail Sabri Yaakob have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Ahmad Maslan have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Abdul Hadi Awang have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Mat Sabu have 112 plus seats in Parliament? Does Lim Kit Siang have 112 plus seats in Parliament?

Yes, who has 112 plus seats in Parliament?

Unless someone has 112 plus seats in Parliament, Muhyiddin stays in office as PM8. And currently no one else has 112 plus seats in Parliament, which means Muhyiddin does not need to resign from office, as the politicians are suggesting.

Anwar Ibrahim claims he has more than 112 plus seats in Parliament. He claims he has 130-135 seats. And he has 130-135 seats because the Umno MPs support him.

Okay, so far one Umno MP has announced he has withdrawn support from Muhyiddin. But he just announced he has withdrawn support from Muhyiddin. He did not say he has TRANSFERRED this support to Anwar.

In short, this Umno MP has declared he is now a sort of INDEPENDENT MP. But he has not pledged support to Anwar to take over as PM9.

Hence even if it is true that 30 or more Umno MPs no longer support Muhyiddin, this does not mean these 30 or more Umno MPs support Anwar to take over as PM9. And this means Anwar does not have 130-135 seats in Parliament.

Anwar’s deal is once he takes over as PM9 he is going to drop all the court cases against those people facing trial for all sorts of crimes — mainly Umno leaders and their family members.

But then, in the first place, Umno and Barisan Nasional were ousted in GE14 in May 2018 so that all these people can be arrested and charged for their many crimes. That was the reason the voters voted for Pakatan Harapan and allowed them to take over.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and many more, said the voters needed to kick Umno and Barisan Nasional out so that the “kleptocrats” (to quote DAP and PKR) can be arrested and charged. And now they are saying once Pakatan Harapan, with the help of Umno, takes back power, all the court cases against them will be dropped.

