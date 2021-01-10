MALAYSIA GOVT IN DISARRAY – MINISTER, IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH PM, CABINET COLLEAGUES, TOP CIVIL SERVANTS, TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

BERSATU leaders, many of them cabinet members, came into contact with Covid-19-infected Mustapha Mohamad at the party’s supreme council meeting last Thursday.

Economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed at a monthly staff meeting of the Economic Planning Unit on Jan 8. He has since tested positive for Covid-19. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Cabinet ministers have been asked to test for Covid-19 following confirmation that economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed had contracted the infection.

A minister who declined to be named said he and other ministers have been told to undergo testing. They will do so tomorrow, he said.

Mustapa had attended a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Jan 6.

PPBM Supreme Council members who had attended a meeting with Mustapa on Jan 6 have also been ordered to get tested. The party’s information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan confirmed the matter to the media. He added that health ministry rules were observed during the event.

Mustapa, who is MP for Jeli, tested positive after being screened upon his arrival in Kota Bharu from Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning. He is being treated at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Bharu.

He had initially tested negative on Jan 1.

Postings on his Facebook account show that since then, he has made visits to Perak and Kelantan and held meetings in Kelantan with government officials, academicians and retired civil servants, and has been interviewed by Astro Awani at its studio.

He also held a meeting with health minister Dr Adham Baba in Putrajaya, briefed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the 12th Malaysia Plan in an audience at Istana Negara, and was at a monthly staff meeting of the Economic Planning Unit. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.