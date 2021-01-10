BOMBSHELL – ANNUAR MUSA IN LANGKAWI TO SEEK HELP FROM MAHATHIR FOR MUHYIDDIN? IT’S NOT OVER – MORE TWISTS & DRAMA AHEAD AS UMNO SETS OFF THE FIRST BOMB TO TAKE DOWN MUHYIDDIN & PN

TAN Sri Annuar Musa is taking a break in Langkawi after one of the stormiest weeks in his political career.

The Federal Territories Minister had to endure a rather social media kind of removal from his position as secretary-general of Barisan Nasional earlier this week.

His removal was all over social media minutes after Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced it to a gathering of Umno division chiefs from all over the country.

Annuar may be out but he does not seem to be taking his removal lying down.

The Ketereh MP, known for his fiery oratory, has been firing off tweets from his weekend hideaway.

Some of the tweets were direct hits, aimed at Zahid.

Others were cynical such as the tweet “congratulating” the man who replaced him, Datuk Ahmad Maslan, for shooting his mouth off during a dialogue with the media.

Ahmad had admitted that Umno was upset with the government for pursuing graft charges against its leaders. It was one of those OMG! moments.

That was quite ironic because one of the reasons for Annuar’s downfall was that he was too vocal on sensitive issues.

Then, there was the perception that he had grown too close to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. His calls for Malay unity and for Umno to work closely with PAS and Bersatu was out of sync with the escalating anti-Bersatu sentiments in Umno.

Annuar had acquired a reputation, rightly or wrongly, as a mouthpiece of Bersatu.

He refused to fall in line even as calls to sever ties with Bersatu reached a crescendo during the Umno division meetings last weekend.

In an impassioned speech at his own division meeting in Ketereh, Annuar declared, “saya bukan pondan politik” (I am not a political sissy) and said he would continue to speak out.

Moreover, Annuar’s claim that Zahid and a few other leaders were conspiring to form a government with PKR and DAP was getting under his president’s skin and the axe finally came down.

Some said Zahid played to the gallery when he chose to announce Annuar’s removal at the gathering of division leaders on Tuesday (Jan 5).

It was greeted by loud applause, a sign that they approved of the decision.

Supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Chik said that Umno is a big and complex party and it is open to criticism from members. He said, however, there were proper channels to use when criticising the party.

Tuesday’s gathering was an important prelude to the Umno general assembly starting on Jan 30. The gathering was organised in lieu of the respective state conventions that had been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Zahid also used the session with the division leaders to quash claims that the party wants to work with PKR or DAP.

Supreme council member and Kok Lanas assemblyman Datuk Alwi Che Ahmad said the session was also for the top leaders to listen and even to be criticised.

“In Umno, you need to have a big heart, you cannot have sensitive ears if you are the leader. Some of those who spoke were very critical of the actions of Umno leaders and ministers.

“But most of the anger was directed at Bersatu. Many of them said: ‘You win on our party ticket, then you betray us. Even the angels would be angry’.

“The temperature was high. Some even wanted us to pull out of the government that very day. That was the mood, ” said Alwi.

Another takeaway from the session was that some in the party think it is time to review Umno’s participation in the government.

They are uncomfortable about the way things are done especially when it comes to policy-making.

There were also some light moments in the otherwise heated session.

Datuk Yusoff Kassim, who is 80 and known affectionately as “Abang Yusof”, drew laughter when he offered to take on Bersatu strongman and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in the general election.

Yusoff, who has been the Batu Gajah division chief for almost 40 years, is Hamzah’s uncle. The uncle obviously disapproved of the nephew crossing from Umno to Bersatu.

Datuk Jamal Yunos, who is famous for his political antics, turned up in a songkok and declared himself as the election candidate for the Sungai Besar seat where he is the division chief.

Pasir Salak division vice-chief Dr Faizal Tajuddin said there has been a lot of confusing news that Umno is pushing for a general election in the midst of the pandemic.

“That would be irresponsible. Our push for an early general election is subject to the availability of the vaccine and an assessment of the Covid-19 spread, ” he said.

Dr Faizal said the calendar for an election is quite restricted because the fasting month begins in April while June is the Haj season.

However, a general election might be possible from March onwards.

In the meantime, Annuar will return from his break on Monday (Jan 11). He had tweeted that his removal meant that he is now free to speak and act according to his conscience.

It seemed like a veiled threat that could make things even more interesting in the run-up to the Umno general assembly.

Machang Umno MP withdraws support for PM

Machang Umno MP withdraws support for PM

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional's Machang MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (pic) has announced he is withdrawing his support for the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. He said this would not result in the collapse of the Perikatan government as it still held 110 seats in Parliament, compared to the Pakatan Harapan Plus coalition's 108 seats. There are 220 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman last year. "I would like to announce that I have withdrawn my support from the Perikatan government led by Muhyiddin, " Jazlan said in a video circulated earlier on social messaging platforms. Although Umno as a party had always stated that its support for Perikatan is en bloc (38 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat), the Kelantan state Umno liaison committee chairman said that he had decided to withdraw his support after taking a cue from Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. Jazlan said Perikatan's 110 parliamentary support was calculated based on Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh's withdrawal of support. "The first person taking this step was actually Tengku Razaleigh. There was no compulsion nor discussions with other quarters. "We only discussed this among the family of the Umno leadership, " said Jazlan at a press conference in Machang yesterday. However, it should be noted that Tengku Razaleigh never openly withdrew his support, as the Gua Musang MP had only abstained from voting in support of Budget 2021 in Parliament last month. Jazlan also claimed he was "bullied" by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia but did not elaborate. Checks with a few Umno supreme council leaders found that they were in the dark about his withdrawal. Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, when contacted, said that Umno's support for Perikatan and Muhyiddin had always been en bloc and not on an individual basis. On Jan 5, Jazlan resigned as Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairman, saying this was to pressure the Prime Minister into dissolving Parliament by the end of January. He also raised eyebrows last July when he announced he was willing to vacate his parliamentary seat and allow it to be contested by PAS in the next election to show his appreciation for the Islamist party's cooperation with Umno to form the Muafakat Nasional pact.

