AHMAD MASLAN PERHAPS THE ONLY ‘FRIED BANANA’ IN THE UNIVERSE WITH A PhD – AND HE WANTS TO LAUGH AT A COCONUT GRATER? GUAN ENG MINCES NO WORDS WITH RUDE & BOORISH UMNO SEC-GEN – ‘HOW DARE YOU DISRESPECT AN ORDINARY CITIZEN’S INTELLIGENCE JUST BECAUSE HE DOESN’T WANT SNAP GE15 AMID DEADLY PANDEMIC – WHILE GREEDY UMNO WANTS IT EVEN IF THOUSANDS GET INFECTED & EVEN KILLED BY COVID-19’

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has chastised Umno’s Ahmad Maslan for implying that only the highly educated would understand the imminent need for a snap general election.

Yesterday, the Umno secretary-general defended the call for the 15th general election to be held in the first quarter of 2021, pointing to Perikatan Nasional’s razor-thin majority in the Dewan Rakyat as the primary reason.

In making his point, he had questioned the education credentials of a certain coconut grater who was featured on television expressing disagreement with holding GE15 due to Covid-19.

Ahmad then said the coconut grater would have given better comments if he or she had attended university or possessed a PhD.

In a statement today, Lim took offence with the Pontian MP’s comment.

“Ahmad Maslan’s derogatory remarks against an ordinary worker who opposed Umno’s call for early general elections because of Covid-19 shows how disconnected PN leaders are from the suffering of the ordinary rakyat.

“Ahmad arrogantly stated that only educated people with PhDs will understand the necessity of early general elections,” he said.

“It is highly irresponsible for Umno leaders to call for early general elections in the midst of the greatest crisis in the country’s history,” Lim added.

Need emergency Parliament sitting

Umno’s GE15 call comes as Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record highs.

The call also comes as Umno engages in open dissent with Bersatu, with a majority of its grassroots opposed to working with the Umno splinter party.

The party is set to decide during its Jan 31 general assembly on motions to cut ties with Bersatu when GE15 comes, lobby for GE15 to be held before March and to strengthen ties with PAS.

As an alternative solution to resolving the present political instability, Lim proposed that PN call for an emergency parliamentary sitting plus meet with “all political parties”.

“Malaysians are sick and tired of the endless politicking by PN and want the permanent political crisis in the government to end […]

“The time has come for the PN government to hold meetings with all political parties to discuss the Covid-19 public health crisis.

“An emergency parliamentary meeting is the best avenue to rally public support and forge a national unity to enable Malaysians to come together to overcome Covid-19 together,” he said.

The next Dewan Rakyat sitting is not scheduled to start until March 8, 2021.

