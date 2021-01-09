IN BATTLE OF THE ‘WIVES’, ANTI-CLIMAX FOR HADI & CO – AS PAS CHICKENS OUT OF ‘HOT’ UMNO VS BERSATU TOPIC DURING MEETING TODAY

The PAS leadership did not touch on the issue of the dispute between Umno and Bersatu in its meeting today because it involves issues within those respective parties.

PAS central committee member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the meeting of PAS leaders held this morning was just a regular monthly meeting of the party.

On the other hand, Khairuddin said the party still adheres to the principle of empowering the Muafakat Nasional with Umno and defending the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Bersatu.

“That is their internal business, we will continue the meeting as usual,” he said when met at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, today.

“(PAS) empowers Muafakat and defends PN. That from the beginning is still consistent,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS treasurer Iskandar Abd Samad had said that the party would discuss the motion proposed by the vast majority of Umno divisions to sever ties with Bersatu in GE15.

PAS veteran leader Mahfodz Mohamed also said the party would continue to work so that its ally, Umno, could accept the fact that it was necessary for them to remain in a coalition.

Mahfodz said like it or not, the three parties comprising Malay-Muslims in the country should stay together in order to avoid greater losses.

Earlier, Bersatu supreme council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman had said that PAS needs to make a decision on whether to work with the party or Umno.

“Although there is no problem between PAS and Bersatu, I think PAS should choose to either be with us or Umno in order to facilitate the preparations for GE15,” he said.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last Sunday said a vast majority of the 191 Umno divisions have proposed not to cooperate with Muhyiddin Yassin-led Bersatuin GE15.

Just before today’s meeting, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had posted on Twitter, indicating his willingness to resolve the issue and have the trio of Umno, PAS and Bersatu working together.

“Having one best friend is a wonderful blessing, even more wonderful when your two best friends are also best friends.

“No room for petty jealousy when there’s so much love to go around. Three is better than two … let’s go 3!” he posted in cheerleader fashion, alongside an image of the three parties’ flags.

