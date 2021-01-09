SUDDENY ANWAR SO ‘KAY POH’ ABOUT UMNO’S AGM? PKR WOMEN NOW ‘CHALLENGE’ MUHYIDDIN NOT TO USE DIRTY COVD-19 TRICKS TO STOP UMNO FROM VOTING TO WITHDRAW FROM PN

PKR Women has issued a tongue-in-cheek challenge to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to allow Umno general assembly (AGM) that is scheduled later this month to proceed.

Communications director Loh Ker Chean, in a statement today, said Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has announced that the motion to sever ties with Bersatu while strengthening the party’s cooperation with PAS will be brought to the Umno General Assembly on Jan 31.

“Based on this development, PKR Women challenges the PM and Bersatu head Muhyiddin to allow the AGM to take place without using any political tricks or the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason to prevent the holding of the AGM,” said Loh.

It is understood that Umno is prepared to hold the AGM online to avoid the risk of the Covid-19 spreading further.

Loh Ker Chean

“PKR Women proposes this challenge because of the proposed declaration of a national emergency by the PM for his personal political interests,” said Loh.

She said the people are aware of the fact of PN government’s instability in governing the country.

Loh said the political crisis which has been ongoing since last February’s Sheraton move, has hampered efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, thus undermining the confidence of foreign investors to invest in the country.

“Muhyiddin must prioritise the resolution of this crisis by accepting the AGM decision on whether Umno will remain in support of him or not as PM with the thinnest majority in Malaysian history.”

She said Malaysia had set a good example in the last 14th general election when a peaceful transition of power took place in Malaysia and she called on Muhyiddin not to emulate the example of US President Donald Trump, who refused to facilitate the transition process, leading to recent tragedies in the US.

MKINI

