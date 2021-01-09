EXPLOSION AFTER EXPLOSION! NOW MUHYIDDIN SUPPORTERS CLAIM UMNO WANTS HIM BACK AS THEIR PRESIDENT – FAT HOPES OR NOT, ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB CALLED ‘CHILDISH’, HIS ‘SECRETARY’ ZAHID TOLD TO ‘GET LOST’ & AHMAD MASLAN REMINDED HE’S ONLY GOT THE ‘IQ OF A FRIED BANANA’

At long last Umno is coming to its senses (possibly because all other avenues to overthrow Tan Sri Muhyiddin have been exhausted).

At long last Umno is going to throw out the garbage which has been stinking the party since 2009. TWELVE LONG YEARS.

This is based on the following coverage :

1. UMNO wants Muhyiddin to come back to Umno as President

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan urged Muhyiddin’s return to Umno

Tajuddin to Muhyiddin: Return to Umno

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Rahman would welcome Muhyiddin

He said all Umno leaders who left party previously should rejoin party

I have said it before, urging Muhyiddin to return to Umno

Muhyiddin should rejoin Umno said Nazri Aziz

UMNO members, leaders should be open and accept Muhyiddin

with Muhyiddin’s return to UMNO, many problems could be resolved

Muhyiddin did not leave (UMNO) but was sacked

if he returns, his contribution would be immense for bringing PM’s position to UMNO

what happens to Zahid should not arise, what’s important is the party

Nazri suggested president position be handed over to Muhyiddin

traditionally PM is president of UMNO and party should accept it openly

Malays must always seek forgiveness / forgive for religion, race and country.

(OSTB : And for some money in the pocket as well).

We have to hand over president to Muhyiddin

he returns with prime minister’s post

We have to accept it openly

no sacrifice we are unable to make for religion, race and nation

(OSTB : I wont repeat what I said above).

Nazri said only Muhyiddin’s participation in UMNO would solve problem

he can bring all the Bersatu MPs, UMNO must welcome them

Source : Astro Awani

2. Nazri To Najib : Please get lost

Nazri Aziz fired 2nd salvo at Najib – in denial and a “tainted” person.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazri requested Najib vacate new role as BN adviser

Najib’s comeback not in best interests of the party

Nazri deemed his former party boss a liability

he is tainted, so many charges in court, makes him a liability Nazri said

(OSTB : Only now Nazri says this. Well better late than never.)

Najib doesn’t want to admit that we lost because of him. Denial syndrome

Source : Malay Mail

‘We lost under whom?’ Nazri asks after BN puts Najib on advisory board

Nazri distanced himself from appointment of Najib to BN advisory board

Nazri expressed scepticism appointment would make BN great again

“We lost under whom? What kind of advice can he give us?

“Zahid, Najib, Tengku Adnan all being charged in court,” Nazri told reporters

Zahid and Tengku Adnan are facing court cases

Source : Malay Mail

3. Bossku is childish

Najib facing 42 charges of money laundering, CBT, abuse of power

Nazri panned Najib’s “Malu Apa Bossku” campaign

“Bossku is childish, just for fun, won’t translate into votes”

respond in the courts, not on the streets.

“Leave the party to new leadership,” he said.

Source : MKINI

‘Bossku’ only good for Najib, not Umno, says Nazri

Nazri Aziz says “Bossku” only benefits Najib and not Umno

interview with Sinar Harian Nazri said “Bossku” does not reflect Umno

Nazri openly critical of Najib’s appointment as BN advisory chairman

would not benefit party

‘Bossku’ no impact to Umno, more for personal gain

when Najib was leader we lost general election

what is he going to do as an advisor?

Nazri said Najib should have resigned for losing

in GE13, we lost more seats under Najib

Najib should have stepped down

we suffered huge loss in GE14

Source : Malay Mail

4. Nazri to Zahid – You are not Najib’s Secretary

Nazri : Umno grassroots should call for resolution for Zahid to go. That’s all.

Zahid facing 45 charges CBT, accepting bribes, money laundering RM114mil

1st time serving Umno president facing criminal charges

Source : The Star

no need to bring Najib back, said Nazri

Nazri urged Zahid not to be overly influenced by Najib

Don’t be a political secretary to Najib

Zahid was Najib’s political secretary 30 years ago

party does not belong to any individual.

You cannot simply do what you want. Tak boleh!

Source : The Malaysia Insight

My comments :

So what do you think folks? What does all this mean?

It means Umno can see that Tan Sri Muhyiddin is not going to be unseated.

It means Umno can see brader Anwar is not going to be PM.

It means Umno can see that Pas can take seats from Umno.

It means Umno can see that all the other options are over.

It means Umno can see that the pockets are getting more empty.

It means Umno can see that the time has come to trash Najib. It means Umno can see that the time has come to trash Zahid. It is super high time that Umno get rid of Zahid as their president.

It is super high time that Umno get rid of Najib as well.

I am glad that at last they are saying what I have been saying for a long time.