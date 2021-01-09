EXPLOSION AFTER EXPLOSION! NOW MUHYIDDIN SUPPORTERS CLAIM UMNO WANTS HIM BACK AS THEIR PRESIDENT – FAT HOPES OR NOT, ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB CALLED ‘CHILDISH’, HIS ‘SECRETARY’ ZAHID TOLD TO ‘GET LOST’ & AHMAD MASLAN REMINDED HE’S ONLY GOT THE ‘IQ OF A FRIED BANANA’

At long last Umno is going to throw out the garbage which has been stinking the party since 2009. TWELVE LONG YEARS.
This is based on the following coverage :
1. UMNO wants Muhyiddin to come back to Umno as President
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan urged Muhyiddin’s return to Umno
Tajuddin to Muhyiddin: Return to Umno
Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Rahman would welcome Muhyiddin
He said all Umno leaders who left party previously should rejoin party
I have said it before, urging Muhyiddin to return to Umno
- Muhyiddin should rejoin Umno said Nazri Aziz
- UMNO members, leaders should be open and accept Muhyiddin
- with Muhyiddin’s return to UMNO, many problems could be resolved
- Muhyiddin did not leave (UMNO) but was sacked
- if he returns, his contribution would be immense for bringing PM’s position to UMNO
what happens to Zahid should not arise, what’s important is the party
- Nazri suggested president position be handed over to Muhyiddin
- traditionally PM is president of UMNO and party should accept it openly
- Malays must always seek forgiveness / forgive for religion, race and country.
(OSTB : And for some money in the pocket as well).
- We have to hand over president to Muhyiddin
- he returns with prime minister’s post
- We have to accept it openly
no sacrifice we are unable to make for religion, race and nation
(OSTB : I wont repeat what I said above).
- Nazri said only Muhyiddin’s participation in UMNO would solve problem
- he can bring all the Bersatu MPs, UMNO must welcome them
Source : Astro Awani
2. Nazri To Najib : Please get lost
- Nazri Aziz fired 2nd salvo at Najib – in denial and a “tainted” person.
- Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazri requested Najib vacate new role as BN adviser
- Najib’s comeback not in best interests of the party
- Nazri deemed his former party boss a liability
he is tainted, so many charges in court, makes him a liability Nazri said
(OSTB : Only now Nazri says this. Well better late than never.)
Najib doesn’t want to admit that we lost because of him. Denial syndrome
Source : Malay Mail
‘We lost under whom?’ Nazri asks after BN puts Najib on advisory board
Nazri distanced himself from appointment of Najib to BN advisory board
Nazri expressed scepticism appointment would make BN great again
“We lost under whom? What kind of advice can he give us?
“Zahid, Najib, Tengku Adnan all being charged in court,” Nazri told reporters
Zahid and Tengku Adnan are facing court cases
Source : Malay Mail
3. Bossku is childish
- Najib facing 42 charges of money laundering, CBT, abuse of power
- Nazri panned Najib’s “Malu Apa Bossku” campaign
- “Bossku is childish, just for fun, won’t translate into votes”
- respond in the courts, not on the streets.
- “Leave the party to new leadership,” he said.
Source : MKINI
- ‘Bossku’ only good for Najib, not Umno, says Nazri
- Nazri Aziz says “Bossku” only benefits Najib and not Umno
- interview with Sinar Harian Nazri said “Bossku” does not reflect Umno
- Nazri openly critical of Najib’s appointment as BN advisory chairman
- would not benefit party
- ‘Bossku’ no impact to Umno, more for personal gain
- when Najib was leader we lost general election
- what is he going to do as an advisor?
- Nazri said Najib should have resigned for losing
- in GE13, we lost more seats under Najib
- Najib should have stepped down
- we suffered huge loss in GE14
Source : Malay Mail
4. Nazri to Zahid – You are not Najib’s Secretary
Nazri : Umno grassroots should call for resolution for Zahid to go. That’s all.
Zahid facing 45 charges CBT, accepting bribes, money laundering RM114mil
1st time serving Umno president facing criminal charges
Source : The Star
no need to bring Najib back, said Nazri
Nazri urged Zahid not to be overly influenced by Najib
Don’t be a political secretary to Najib
Zahid was Najib’s political secretary 30 years ago
party does not belong to any individual.
You cannot simply do what you want. Tak boleh!
Source : The Malaysia Insight
