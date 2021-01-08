MALAYSIA IN COVID ICU – NATION BRACES FOR MAJOR LOCKDOWN NEXT WEEK – EVEN AS KON YEOW TELLS PENANG’S ECONOMIC SECTORS TO GET READY FOR POSSIBLE TRAVEL & MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS – EVEN AS DEATHS & NEW INFECTIONS KEEP HITTING NEW HIGHS

Second MCO? Wait for PM to announce on Monday, says Ismail Sabri

ANY announcement on a second movement-control order (MCO) will be made by the prime minister on Monday, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said Putrajaya acknowledges the speculation on social media that another lockdown will be implemented following director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s remarks on January 6 on the need for a “circuit breaker” as Malaysia sees a surge in Covid-19 infections. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Brace for possible lockdown, says Penang CM

PETALING JAYA: The Penang state government has urged all economic sectors in the state to be prepared for the possible imposition of travel restrictions and a lockdown in view of the recent surge of Covid-19 infections.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he was made to understand that federal officials will meet representatives of business and industry to discuss the impact of a possible full movement control order.

“The state government will await the outcome of the engagement,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Separately, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged Malaysians to await an announcement on Monday by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on the government’s next course of action. He said stronger measures to curb Covid-19 were being considered.

Chow said the discussions with industry leaders would also set the conditions for the MCO and the easing of restrictions on certain economic sectors.

He also gave warning that more Covid-19 cases are likely to be uncovered as screening of foreign workers is carried out, with the patients being placed in quarantine centres. “For more serious cases (those with symptoms), they will be admitted to hospital, while for those in categories one and two, they will be placed in low-risk Covid-19 centres,” he added.

Social media has been abuzz with rumours of a new MCO with full lockdown measures, similar to one imposed between March and May last year. The rumours come in the wake of four-digit daily infections being reported since November. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

16 more deaths, 2,643 Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported 2,643 new Covid-19 cases and 16 more deaths, but not all of whom died in the past 24 hours. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,708 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 105,431. In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 131,108. There are 25,140 active cases with 170 patients being treated in intensive care and 82 requiring respiratory assistance. The 16 new deaths reported brings the total number of fatalities to 537. Noor Hisham said confirmation was being awaited whether some of the new cases were Covid-19 related. All 16 who died were Malaysians, aged between 44 and 79, nine of whom were from Selangor, four from Sabah and three from Johor. Fifteen also had other medical conditions. Of the fresh cases of infections, only two were imported while 2,641 were local infections, which involved 1,666 Malaysians and 975 foreigners. Selangor notched the highest number of cases again with 1,086 infections, followed by Sabah and Johor with 401 and 298 infections. Kuala Lumpur reported 282 cases, followed by Kedah (107), Negeri Sembilan (88), Perak (80), Penang (75), Melaka (70), Kelantan (49), Terengganu (34), Pahang (28), Putrajaya (20), Sarawak (16), Labuan (six) and Perlis (three). Of the new cases, 901 were detected from existing clusters and 250 from the new ones. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.