IT’S HAMZAH’S FAULT – MAHATHIR BLAMES HOME MINISTER FOR PEJUANG’S REGISTRATION FAILURE

DR Mahathir Mohamad today accused Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin of blocking the registration of Pejuang as a political party.

The Pejuang chairman said the party had made multiple amendments to its constitution as advised by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) only to have its registration application rejected yesterday.

“The RoS told us verbally everything was okay but that they would refer it to the minister first,” the former prime minister said at a press conference today.

“This means an administrative process has become political. After we went to court, the RoS made a decision. This is definitely the minister’s decision.”

Pejuang protem secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah said the application had been rejected on the basis that it was not in order and failed to meet the requirements of Schedule 1 and Section 7(E) of the Societies Act 1966.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that Perikatan Nasional was not registered when it took over the government yet RoS had approved its registration after only a week.

“While Pejuang is not being registered, PN was registered with ease in only seven days.

“PN acted as government without even registration and no action was taken but here we are trying to follow rules but to no avail,” he said.

Pejuang leaders arrive at the Registrar of Societies to hand over the application form for the registration of the party, in August last year. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, January 7, 2021

Dr Mahathir said Pejuang would appeal RoS’ decision but it was ultimately Hamzah, who is the Bersatu secretary-general, who would make the call.

“According to the law, we can make an appeal to the minister. We will do that, we believe in the rule of law,” Dr Mahathir said.

It was reported earlier today the RoS had declined to register Pejuang as well as Muda, the youth party founded by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

RoS did not offer an explanation for its rejection in the letters sent out to the respective parties yesterday evening.

Muda, in a statement, said the RoS has no grounds to reject its registration application.

“This is a malicious move by the Perikatan Nasional government to prevent Muda and its supporters from participating in the coming general election.

“It also violates Muda’s constitutional right to freedom of association,” the statement said.

Pejuang submitted its application to RoS in August last year, and Muda’s followed a month later.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.