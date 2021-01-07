MALAYSIANS REEL IN SHOCK AT MASSIVE JUMP IN COVID-19 CASES – 3,027 NEW INFECTIONS WITH JOHOR NOW OUTPACING THE ENTIRE KLANG VALLEY

The Health Ministry today reported 3,027 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths over the past 24 hours.

Johor (1,103) reported more cases than the entire of the Klang Valley (1,039).

Most of the new cases in Johor are attributed to the Bukit Pasir cluster (779 new cases, 1,379 in total) which started in the Muar district and has spread to the Sik district in Kedah.

Little else is known about this cluster aside from that it is a workplace cluster and at the time it was announced (Dec 28), it involved only locals.

Meanwhile, according to the Selangor Health Department, there were 33 new cases in the state which were detected among those suffering from severe acute respiratory illness (Sari) and 49 cases that were detected with other symptoms.

This represents a dramatic increase from numbers reported in previous weeks. These cases are not linked to close contacts or existing clusters.

The Health Ministry did not hold a press conference today but one is scheduled for tomorrow. RT-PCT capacity and test numbers are only revealed during press conferences.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 25,742 ↑ (1,395 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 142 ↑ (One more than the previous day, record-high)

Intubated patients: 63 ↓ (Four less than the previous day)

Deaths: 8

New cases by states at a glance:

Johor (1,103)

Existing clusters: 893

New clusters: 57 (Senai Murni)

Close contact: 93

Imported: 3

Other screenings: 57

Selangor (706)

Existing clusters: 168

New clusters: 64

Close contact: 332

Other screenings: 142

Sabah (493)

Existing clusters: 8

New clusters: 363

Close contact: 121

Other screenings:

Kuala Lumpur (316)

Existing clusters: 18

New clusters: 118 (Tapak Bina Jalan Ipoh, Desa Setapak and Jalan Raya)

Close contact: 89

Imported: 2

Other screenings: 89

Penang (111)

Existing clusters: 85

Close contact: 8

Other screenings: 18

Kelantan (66)

Existing clusters: 12

Close contact: 46

Other screenings: 8

Negeri Sembilan (63)

Existing clusters: 23

Close contact: 26

Other screenings: 14

Perak (59)

Existing clusters: 35

Close contact: 20

Other screenings: 4

Kedah (30)

Existing clusters: 17

Close contact: 7

Other screenings: 6

Pahang (25)

Existing clusters: 6

Close contact: 18

Other screenings: 1

Putrajaya (17)

Existing clusters: 2

Close contact: 11

Other screenings: 4

Sarawak (14)

Existing clusters: 1

New clusters: 5 (Keranji Tabuan)

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 7

Malacca (11)

Existing clusters: 2

Close contact: 5

Other screenings: 4

Terengganu (10)

Existing clusters: 6

Other screenings: 4

Labuan (3)

Close contact: 1

Other screenings: 2

Deaths

The eight deaths reported were spread across the country. The national cumulative death toll stands at 521.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

‘Patient 74,949’ – male, 56, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

‘Patient 99,823’ – male, 56, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor. Categorised as a case from Kuala Lumpur.

‘Patient 110,291’ – female, 78, passed away at the Penang General Hospital.

‘Patient 121,311’ – female, 81, passed away at the Ampang Hospital, Selangor.

‘Patient 121,694’ – female, 79, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

‘Patient 122,110’ – male, 83, passed away at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Negeri Sembilan.

‘Patient 122,845’ – male, 38, passed away at the Serdang Hospital, Selangor.

‘Patient 121,201’ – foreign female, 60, passed away at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sabah.

Clusters

The Health Ministry today also classified nine new clusters.

The Senai Murni cluster involved targeted screening at a workplace in Kulai, Johor. There are 66 cases in this cluster.

The Tapak Bina Hartamas cluster involved a construction site in the Hulu Langat district in Selangor. There are 48 cases in this cluster.

The Damai Pelangi cluster involves a detention facility also at Hulu Selangor in Selangor. The index case was detected on Dec 18 after screening of detainees and there are 21 cases so far.

The Tapak Bina Jalan Ipoh cluster involved a construction site in the Kepong district, Kuala Lumpur with 98 cases so far.

The Rungkup cluster also involved the Kepong district in Kuala Lumpur where the index case was diagnosed on Jan 1 after reporting symptoms. There are 20 cases in this cluster.

The Desa Setapak cluster involved the Titiwangsa district in Kuala Lumpur where the index case was diagnosed on Jan 2 after reporting symptoms. There are 15 cases in this cluster.

The Jalan Jaya cluster in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur involved an index case who was diagnosed on Jan 1 after reporting symptoms. There are seven cases in this cluster.

The Ziarah Putra cluster involved an index case in Putrajaya who tested positive on Jan 4 after reporting symptoms. There are seven cases in this cluster.

The Keranji Tabuan cluster involved the Kuching district in Sarawak where the index case tested positive on Jan 5 after reporting symptoms. There are six cases in this cluster. MKINI

Health DG: Daily Covid-19 cases could reach 8k if infectivity rate does not go down